Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Neowin ☛ Fedora 40 enters dangerous phase, here's what you need to do quickly
The Fedora Project has announced something big for Fedora 40, so anyone on this version needs to take action. Not doing so will leave your system vulnerable to attack.
Red Hat ☛ What's new in network observability 1.8
Network observability is one of the most critical and must-have components in your Kubernetes cluster. When networking stops or slows down, your productivity essentially grinds to a halt. Introducing network observability 1.8, which aligns with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) 4.18. While it supports older versions of RHOCP and any Kubernetes cluster, many of the new features require RHOCP 4.18, and specifically, OVN-Kubernetes as your container network interface (CNI).
Red Hat ☛ How to use pipelines for AI/ML automation at the edge
The edge is often a remote, unpleasant place where tasks must continue running autonomously even under adverse conditions, and typically where there is no on-site personnel to take action on such critical systems. Thus, automating workflows at the edge is one of the most crucial activities for organizations aiming to reduce latency, maintain robust security standards, enhance overall efficiency, and maintain operations in remote environments where manual intervention is not possible.
Red Hat Official ☛ Effectively achieving the software-defined-vehicle (SDV) transition means breaking old habits
While automakers are embracing the need to make the SDV transformation to keep pace with the disruptive newcomers challenging the status quo, the path forward is proving to be more complex than anticipated. With the converging trends of hardware consolidation, electrification, AI, and always-on internet connectivity, today’s automotive environment offers a unique opportunity to reimagine the entire vehicle electronics development and deployment processes. But like many other entrenched industry sectors that have made significant transformations, established practices can impede progress. We often observe a development process which remains highly sequential, where hardware decisions and board support firmware are prioritized, before meaningful progress on upper software layers can begin. Additionally, proprietary operating systems, tightly coupled to each new hardware design, are still the rule in automotive. These operating systems generally require lengthy commercial negotiation for licensing and access before development can begin, causing costly delays early in the software development cycle. Given the recognition that a more software-centric approach is required, it certainly means bringing in more software talent and adopting agile DevOps methodologies, but balancing this against profitability constraints can be challenging, as many have already discovered. Seeking outside expertise to best establish new practices and get the most out of new software technologies can be helpful here.
Red Hat Official ☛ EDB and Red Hat: A powerful combination for the AI-driven enterprise
EDB Postgres AI, built on a foundation of PostgreSQL, offers advanced capabilities in security, compliance and high availability. It includes the pgvector extension with an enhanced AI data pipeline, providing a unified solution for storing and querying vector embeddings directly within the database. This reduces the complexity of managing separate vector databases, streamlining the development of AI-powered applications that rely on semantic search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
Red Hat Official ☛ A strategic approach to migrating virtualized workloads to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
There are plenty of reasons why teams decide to move their virtual machines (VMs). Sometimes it’s about switching vendors to cut costs, other times it’s about upgrading to infrastructure that’s a better fit for the tools and services they plan to use. In many cases, it’s part of an effort to simplify, consolidate systems and reduce the sprawl across multiple data centers.