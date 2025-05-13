Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

While automakers are embracing the need to make the SDV transformation to keep pace with the disruptive newcomers challenging the status quo, the path forward is proving to be more complex than anticipated. With the converging trends of hardware consolidation, electrification, AI, and always-on internet connectivity, today’s automotive environment offers a unique opportunity to reimagine the entire vehicle electronics development and deployment processes. But like many other entrenched industry sectors that have made significant transformations, established practices can impede progress. We often observe a development process which remains highly sequential, where hardware decisions and board support firmware are prioritized, before meaningful progress on upper software layers can begin. Additionally, proprietary operating systems, tightly coupled to each new hardware design, are still the rule in automotive. These operating systems generally require lengthy commercial negotiation for licensing and access before development can begin, causing costly delays early in the software development cycle. Given the recognition that a more software-centric approach is required, it certainly means bringing in more software talent and adopting agile DevOps methodologies, but balancing this against profitability constraints can be challenging, as many have already discovered. Seeking outside expertise to best establish new practices and get the most out of new software technologies can be helpful here.