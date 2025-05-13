news
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano
-
Hackaday ☛ Exploring The RP2350’s UART-Bootloader
The RP2350 has a few advantages over its predecessor, one of which is the ability to load firmware remotely via UART, as [Thomas Pfister] has documented on his blog and in the video below.
-
Arduino ☛ VIGOR fuses fashion and technology in an avant-garde wearable
The servo motor and the LEDs all operate under the control of three Arduino Nano boards, with the work divided between them. And they do respond to the wearer’s cardiac physiology in real-time, as one of the Arduino boards monitors their heart through a MAX301012 pulse sensor.