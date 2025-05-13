Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano

Tux Machines

Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files

Inkscape 1.4.2 is here to introduce a new splash screen, add initial support for importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve files, add a new extension to the Clean up Paths feature to remove duplicate nodes and nodes that are closer than a given threshold, and improve importing of Affinity Designer (.afdesign) files.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates

Coming a month after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, which introduced post-quantum cryptography support for IPsec tunnels, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 release is powered by a newer kernel from the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS series, namely Linux 6.12.23, which brings various security and stability fixes.

Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements

Flatpak 1.16.1 brings various enhancements like the ability to allow a child account to update existing apps by default when using parental controls to ensure that security and bugfix updates can be installed. This change can be overridden by setting polkit policy rules for the org.freedesktop.Flatpak.override-parental-controls-update action.

ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

Raspberry Pi OS Update Finalizes Bookworm-Based Release Ahead of Debian Trixie

A new version of Raspberry Pi OS is now available, marking what is likely the final release based on Debian Bookworm before the upcoming transition to Debian Trixie later this year. The update introduces usability enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations across the system.

Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations

OpenMediaVault is now available via the armbian-config interface, offering users an easy way to deploy a network-attached storage system on supported single-board computers. The integration simplifies what was previously a multi-step manual process into a guided installation within the Armbian ecosystem.

Coin-Sized RA4M1-Zero Board Features 32-Bit RA4M1 MCU

The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.

Bridging Tech and Policy: How Cat Easdon is Shaping the Future of Privacy and Security

Cat Easdon fell in love with computers as a child. She was captivated by how they worked, tinkering with both software and hardware until she confronted the foundational questions of trust, security, and privacy. These questions took on greater urgency after the 7/7 bombings in her hometown of London in 2005, which led to expanded surveillance in the name of security. Suddenly, the privacy risks she had been exploring felt very real. 

Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano

Linux 6.15-rc6
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Broken Telephone or Real Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Today? (May 13 2025) [original]
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie
A new Raspberry Pi OS update is now available for download
Fedora and Red Hat People on RHEL, PHP, and Vim
today's howtos
How to watch Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition today
I turned my vanilla Debian system into a killer home server with these 5 packages
As someone who uses Debian on a daily basis due to its stable nature
nip4 is an image processing spreadsheet
This is free and open source software
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Games: Retro, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and More
Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon
If you’ve been patiently waiting to do an in-place upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 from 24.10
marcador is a minimal bookmark manager
This project is heavily inspired by buku
GNOME: An accessibility update
Is Fedora accessible now
I Wish I'd Found This Hidden KDE Plasma Feature Sooner
Are you running Kubuntu Linux or another distro that uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment
I tried Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy and here's how it went
I say "properly" use Linux because I gave it a try around 2010
Kagi’s Orion Browser Linux Port Uses GTK4/libadwaita
I reported a few months back Kagi, the company behind the paid
Vine Linux is a Linux distribution with an integrated Japanese environment
Vine Linux is a compact and lightweight Japanese Linux distribution developed by Project Vine and many contributors
IBM Announces Powerhouse Linux Server
IBM has unleashed a seriously powerful Linux server with the LinuxONE Emperor 5
KIO Goodies
KIO (KDE Input/Output) is what allows KDE applications to transparently and asynchronously access files
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements
Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations
The Armbian development team has rolled out a series of notable updates this week
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
Windows 10 support is ending
I found an independent Linux distro that's easy to install - and comes with everything I need
In a world filled with Linux distributions based on one of the big three
GNOME: Hidden Options, SafeEyes, and Outreachy
3 bits of news/views
I started dual-booting NixOS alongside Windows, and I’m so glad I did
NixOS is a Linux distro that runs on the Nix package manager
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.8 released
The previous release is 6.6.5, on March 30
Summer Plans for Tux Machines [original]
How much hotter might it get by June?
Render a Guitar Pro Score in Real Time
Tuxguitar is a quite powerful application written in a mixture of Java / C
These 10 Hidden Android Features Make Everyday Life Easier
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
book is a simple bookmark manager
book is a simple bookmark manager
Review: Bluefin 41
At the end of April I shared an opinion that one thing missing from the Linux ecosystem is automation
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Related Topics
From Invidious
Plamo Linux 8.2
new release
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025
The 239th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 11th, 2025.
5 Things I Do on Linux to Make It More Secure
Do you install a lot of different apps on your Linux computer
Kitty 0.42 Launches With Quick-Access Terminal
Kitty 0.42, a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator, brings a Quake-style quick-access terminal
Why I Prefer GNOME for My Linux Desktop
While other desktop environments like XFCE and Cinnamon exist
Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements
Flatpak 1.16.1 was released today as the latest stable version of this popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework and the first maintenance update to the Flatpak 1.16 series.
Raspberry Pi Connect Exits Beta with Version 2.5 Release
Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect
GNU Taler 1.0 released
Big GNU Taler news
5 Windows Features I Hope Linux Never Copies
You've probably heard that Linux distros lack a lot of Windows functionality
I Tried Installing Linux on a Surface Laptop, Here's How It Went
My Surface laptop finally started showing its age, and try as I might, there wasn’t much I could do to improve its performance
This Arch Linux Variant Takes a Unique Approach to Processes
Chances are, your Linux distro manages processes with systemd
Google just gave Chrome and Android a secret weapon against online scams
These Are My Top 6 Linux Distros for Running a Server
If you're new to servers—or Linux in general—don't worry
These 5 Distros Show How Customizable Linux Really Is
You might've heard that Linux can look like practically anything you want
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Volumio is a music player operating system
Volumio is designed to be your Music Player OS
I found a minimal Linux distro that's fast and efficient for all experience levels
Xubuntu is built for speed and simplicity
Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This is the Linux distro alternative I recommend to most people
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.
