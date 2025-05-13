news
Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ Apple Updates Everything: May 2025 Edition, (Mon, May 12th) [Ed: Patched and STILL not secure]
-
Multiple Security Issues in Screen
-
SANS ☛ It Is 2025, And We Are Still Dealing With Default IoT Passwords And Stupid 2013 Router Vulnerabilities, (Mon, May 12th)
Unipi Technologies is a company developing programmable logic controllers for a number of different applications like home automation, building management, and industrial controls. The modules produced by Unipi are likely to appeal to a more professional audience.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libbson-xs-perl, postgresql-13, redis, and simplesamlphp), Fedora (chromium, deluge, epiphany, golang-github-nats-io-nkeys, libxmp, nodejs22, perl-Compress-Raw-Lzma, php-adodb, python-h11, and xz), Gentoo (firefox, NVIDIA Drivers, Orc, PAM, and thunderbird), Mageia (libreoffice, python-django, and transfig), Red Hat (emacs, firefox, python39:3.9, and thunderbird), SUSE (bird3, freetype2, ldap-proxy, libmosquitto1, and ruby3.4-rubygem-rack), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-aws, and linux-fips).
-
Scoop News Group ☛ US seizes Anyproxy, 5socks botnets and indicts alleged administrators
The long-running botnet operation used malware that infected older wireless internet routers over a 20-year period, according to federal prosecutors.