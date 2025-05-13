news
FreeBSD and OpenBSD updates
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ FreeBSD Laptop Desktop Working Group + DJ-BSD redux at NYCBUG
May 14th, NYCBUG has Charlie Li presenting on the FreeBSD Laptop-Desktop Working Group, and DJ BSD? Anyway, go if you are near (but RSVP so they let you in!), and watch the stream if you are not.
-
NYC BUG ☛ FreeBSD Laptop Desktop Working Group + DJ-BSD redux, Charlie Li
Remote participation: Plans are to stream via NYC*BUG website. Q&A will be via IRC on libera.chat channel #nycbug - please preface your questions with '[Q]'.
-
Undeadly ☛ erspan(4): ERSPAN Type II collection
Our favorite operating system is in the process of aquiring Encapsulated Remote Switch Port Analyzer (ERSPAN) support, in the form of a new virtual network interface, dubbed erspan(4).