Free Software Leftovers

Philip Hazel was 51 when he began the Exim message transfer agent (MTA) project in 1995, which led to the Perl-Compatible Regular Expressions (PCRE) project in 1998. At 80, he's maintained PCRE, and its successor PCRE2, for more than 27 years. For those doing the math, that's a year longer than LWN has been in publication. Exim maintenance was handed off around the time of his retirement in 2007. Now, he is ready to hand off PCRE2 as well, if a successor can be found.

Punch cards to flat screens

Hazel's tenure as a free-software developer is exceptional, if not record-breaking in its length. Linus Torvalds began working on Linux in 1991 as a college student and is still leading its development 33 years later with no signs of slowing. However, as Hazel wrote in his technical memoir From Punched Cards To Flat Screens, he began contributing to free software ""nearer the end than the start"" of his career.