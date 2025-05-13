news
Neptune OS — A German Distro With a Multimedia Focus
Quick, think of a Linux distro named after a planet.
Sound complicated?
The folks at Neptune Linux didn’t think so.
Neptune OS is a Germany-based Linux distribution based on Debian’s Stable branch. It’s designed for use by those who want a pleasant, stable desktop experience, as well as those who are looking for strong multimedia capabilities. The latter is a distinguishing feature: out-of-the-box it includes a wide range of free and open-source audio and video editing tools, codecs, media players, and the like.