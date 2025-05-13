news
Games: Retro, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and More
Hackaday ☛ Tearing Down A Forgotten Video Game
Remember Video Volley? No? We don’t either. It looks like it was a very early video game console that could play tennis, hockey, or handball. In this video, [James] tears one apart. If you are like us, we are guessing there will be little more than one of those General Instrument video game chips inside.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve announce SteamOS Compatibility ratings, an extension of Steam Deck Verified for more devices
With SteamOS Linux from Valve about to expand onto devices other than the Steam Deck, like the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S, Valve just announced a SteamOS Compatibility rating system. I was wondering how Valve were planning to handle this, although they never replied to my email on it. Seems they were cooking in the background as always.
GamingOnLinux ☛ VUSec reveal 'Training Solo', more security issues for Intel and Arm CPUs
Researchers at VUSec have revealed what they're calling "Training Solo", a set of security issues across Intel and Arm CPUs that sound pretty annoying and serious.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam's Creature Collector Fest is live now so go catch some deals
Valve have launched the latest mini festival, this time it's a Creature Collector Fest bringing in lots of games that get you to collect little monsters in some form. Showing just how diverse this genre has become, there's a lot more to it than Pokémon-likes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck sales still going strong over three years later
Back in February we hit the three year mark of Valve's Steam Deck with SteamOS Linux, and as we approach the release of the public SteamOS 3 Beta for more devices, here's an updated look at the sales charts.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Europa Universalis V from Paradox will only support Windows, no Linux or macOS this time
Recently we had the big announcement of Europa Universalis V from Paradox Interactive / Paradox Tinto. Now we know it will only officially support Windows.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Beta update brings controller fixes, plus an essential game fix for Desktop
Valve released a Steam Beta update for Steam Deck and Desktop that has some essential fixes, one of which was quite a nuisance bug on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Xbox Games Studios Humble Bundle has some great Steam games for cheap
A good chance to grab some Xbox Games Studios published titles on Steam here thanks to the latest Humble Bundle. Here's what you can get in it and what compatibility you'll see on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. It's only £7.80 for the full bundle, so it's a pretty great deal.
GamingOnLinux ☛ TF2 mod Open Fortress is coming to Steam
Open Fortress is a mod for Valve's Team Fortress 2 and now it's getting a standalone release on Steam, thanks again to Valve adding the TF2 source code to the Source SDK. A number of other mods are getting Steam releases like Team Fortress 2 Legacy and Team Fortress 2 Classic.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updated to fix missing saves and a new Proton 10 Beta fixes gamepad breakage
Valve released two Proton updates just as the weekend hit, both containing some essential fixes for running Windows games on Linux / Steam Deck. So here's all that's new for Proton Experimental and the latest Proton 10 Beta.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.6 Preview for Steam Deck released, fixing a DOOM: The Dark Ages launch issue
Ahead of the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages on May 15th, Valve have released an update for SteamOS for Steam Deck to get it to actually run.