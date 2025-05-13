news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 13, 2025



Quoting: I turned my vanilla Debian system into a killer home server with these 5 packages —

When you think of home server utilities, you’d probably imagine hardcore operating systems with complex UIs and a slew of menus. While Proxmox, XCP-ng, Harvester, OpenMediaVault, and other distributions have their perks, you don’t need a dedicated OS to build a reliable home server.

As someone who uses Debian on a daily basis due to its stable nature, decent performance, and solid compatibility with most packages, I can assure you that this seemingly vanilla distribution can double as a terrific server OS. With a little bit of patience and a whole lot of packages, you can turn Debian into a beast of a distro that can go toe-to-toe with the best home lab-centric operating systems.