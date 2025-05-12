Linux 6.15-rc6

Another week, another rc.

Everything still looks fairly normal - we've got a bit more commits than we did in rc5, which isn't the trend I want to see as the release progresses, but the difference isn't all that big and it feels more like just the normal noise in timing fluctuation in pull requests of fixes than any real signal.

So I won't worry about it. We've got another two weeks to go in the normal release schedule, and it still feels like everything is on track.

The changes here are all the usual ones, with drivers accounting for about half (gpu and networking leading the charge as usual, but there's a healthy mix of other minor driver fixes too). The rest being a fairly even mixture of architecture fixes (kvm and devicetree stands out), filesystems (ocfs2, btrfs, bcachefs, smb, erofs), core networking, and various random other stuff.

In unrelated news: I finally gave up on my attempt at using a quieter low-profile keyboard: I gave it half a year thinking I'd get used to it, but I'm back to the noisy clackety-clack of clicky blue cherry switches. It seems I need the audible (or perhaps tactile) feedback to avoid the typing mistakes that I just kept doing.

I'm not sure why I even tried, since it's not like I'm in some office where the noise of my keyboard can disturb others.

I mention this only in case people have reacted to my typos. Or maybe it's just me, and I'm just conveniently blaming the keyboard.

Anyway, going forward, I will now conveniently blame autocorrect since I can't blame the keyboard. Just FYI.

Linus