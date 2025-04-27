COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2025



E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.

[[...]

It's critical that businesses run the latest software on their devices to receive support, maintain the security of their infrastructure, and protect their users' data. Windows 11 is the most recent version of the Windows operating system, but it has some very specific hardware requirements that aren't met by many PCs businesses already own and, because of this, they have largely stuck it out with the aging Windows 10.

Windows 10, however, is about to reach its end of life on October 14, 2025. This means Microsoft will stop supporting it and releasing security patches and feature updates for the operating system, unless you pay an incredibly steep fee for extended security updates (at a price that most will balk at).

It's estimated that over 240 million PCs will be rendered obsolete on this date. Obsolete, that is, for Windows use. Linux will keep them working for years to come for media and creative work, hosting servers, and even gaming.

