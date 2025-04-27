news
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
[[...]
It's critical that businesses run the latest software on their devices to receive support, maintain the security of their infrastructure, and protect their users' data. Windows 11 is the most recent version of the Windows operating system, but it has some very specific hardware requirements that aren't met by many PCs businesses already own and, because of this, they have largely stuck it out with the aging Windows 10.
Windows 10, however, is about to reach its end of life on October 14, 2025. This means Microsoft will stop supporting it and releasing security patches and feature updates for the operating system, unless you pay an incredibly steep fee for extended security updates (at a price that most will balk at).
It's estimated that over 240 million PCs will be rendered obsolete on this date. Obsolete, that is, for Windows use. Linux will keep them working for years to come for media and creative work, hosting servers, and even gaming.