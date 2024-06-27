Kernel Picks: Collabora and LWN

Software-interrupt handlers (also called "bottom halves") have a long history in the Linux kernel; for much of that history, developers have wished that they could go away. One of their unfortunate characteristics is that they can add unexpected latency to the execution of unrelated processes; this problem is felt especially acutely in the realtime-preemption community. The solution adopted there has created problems of its own, though; in response Sebastian Andrzej Siewior is proposing a new locking mechanism for realtime builds of the kernel that may have benefits for non-realtime users as well.

In normal kernel builds, a software-interrupt handler will run, if needed, at the earliest opportunity that the kernel finds; usually, that is immediately after the completion of a hardware-interrupt handler or on return from the kernel to user space. Either way, software-interrupt handling can delay the execution of a process that may have nothing to do with the creation of that interrupt. For most systems, that delay is not usually a problem, but realtime kernels are all about response time; a badly timed software-interrupt handler has the potential to cause a realtime task to miss its deadline.

It turns out that the realtime developers are firmly of the opinion that they have not worked on that project for over two decades just to be thwarted by a software-interrupt handler. So those handlers have been made preemptible like nearly everything else in realtime kernels. That change only addresses part of the problem, though. The kernel makes heavy use of per-CPU variables as a way of avoiding contention between processors; as long as no other CPU can access a memory location, there will be no contention for it, and no need for locking to ensure mutual exclusion. Except, of course, if a software-interrupt handler runs and tries to access the same data.