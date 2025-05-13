This Week in KDE Apps

news

Wolthera van Hövell continued to work on text rendering this week. She made the text rendering mode editable, so now it's possible to switch between text rendering optimizing speed, legibility, or geometric precision, and an automatic mode (link). She also fixed a bug where the resource system was slow because font metadata was not erased when removing the font (link).

Maciej Jesionowski improved the performance of the status bar by optimizing a function called in the hot path (link)