news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 13, 2025



Quoting: An accessibility update – GTK Development Blog —

Accessibility is about making our software usable (and, ideally, pleasant to use) for as many people as we can.

It has been a year since we last gave an update on accessibility (a11y) in and around GTK. Time to look at what has happened in this space since then. On the surface, it might seem that the answer is: not much. But lets look a bit closer.