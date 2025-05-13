news
today's howtos
-
Brad Taunt ☛ Creating a Basic Status Page on NearlyFreeSpeech
Since I talked about hosting multiple websites through NearlyFreeSpeech in the past, I thought it would be nice to walkthrough setting up a barebones “status” page that runs automatically on your existing NFS server. This post isn’t going to be mind blowing, but it will give you a solid overview of some weekly stats, such as:
• basic system info (FreeBSD stats, etc)
• weekly visitor stats
• weekly traffic by browser type
You can obviously build off of this “skeleton”, but I find this works well enough for my own needs.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Our need for re-provisioning support in mesh networks (and elsewhere)
In a comment on my entry on how WireGuard mesh networks need a provisioning system, vcarceler pointed me to Innernet (also), an interesting but opinionated provisioning system for WireGuard. However, two bits of it combined made me twitch a bit; Innernet only allows you to provision a given node once, and once a node is assigned an internal IP, that IP is never reused. This lack of support for re-provisioning machines would be a problem for us and we'd likely have to do something about it, one way or another. Nor is this an issue unique to Innernet, as a number of mesh network systems have it.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change SSH Listening Port on Debian 12
Securing your Debian 12 server is essential in today’s cyber landscape, and one of the simplest yet effective security measures is changing the default SSH port. By default, SSH runs on port 22, making it a prime target for automated attacks and malicious bots constantly scanning the internet.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware Workstation on Fedora 42
VMware Workstation stands as one of the most powerful virtualization solutions available for GNU/Linux systems today. With Fedora 42 marking another significant step in the evolution of this popular GNU/Linux distribution, properly installing and configuring VMware Workstation becomes essential for professionals, developers, and enthusiasts alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zsh on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zsh on Linux Mint 22. Customizing your GNU/Linux experience goes far beyond just changing wallpapers and themes. The shell, being your primary interface with the operating system, offers tremendous potential for personalization and productivity improvements.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Composer on Fedora 42
Composer has revolutionized how PHP developers manage project dependencies, making it an essential tool in the modern development toolkit. As Fedora 42 continues to be a popular choice among developers for its stability and cutting-edge features, knowing how to properly set up Composer on this platform is crucial.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on Fedora 42
ISPConfig stands as one of the most powerful open-source web hosting control panels available for GNU/Linux servers today. This comprehensive guide walks through the complete installation process on Fedora 42, providing detailed instructions that enable both beginners and experienced administrators to successfully deploy this versatile server management solution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CodeIgniter on Fedora 42
Installing CodeIgniter on Fedora 42 offers developers a powerful combination of a robust PHP framework with a cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution. CodeIgniter stands out among PHP frameworks for its lightweight footprint, impressive performance, and straightforward implementation of the Model-View-Controller (MVC) architecture.
-
-
Neowin ☛ AnduinOS 1.3.1 dropped this weekend, here's how to upgrade [Ed: Warning needed, this is controlled 100% by Microsoft staff]
AnduinOS 1.3.1 came out over the weekend, but upgrading is not as straightforward as sudo apt upgrade.