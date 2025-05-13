Since I talked about hosting multiple websites through NearlyFreeSpeech in the past, I thought it would be nice to walkthrough setting up a barebones “status” page that runs automatically on your existing NFS server. This post isn’t going to be mind blowing, but it will give you a solid overview of some weekly stats, such as:

• basic system info (FreeBSD stats, etc)

• weekly visitor stats

• weekly traffic by browser type

You can obviously build off of this “skeleton”, but I find this works well enough for my own needs.