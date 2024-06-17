GNU/Linux Leftovers

That’s right. The Lunduke Journal is going to have its own, Linux-based, Operating System.

This project is being launched after lengthy discussions with a number of current (and former) developers of existing Linux Distributions, one hardware company, a non-Tech media outlet, many of you within The Lunduke Journal world, and even a lawyer.

While the official, public announcement — including the name, and many other additional details — is roughly a week or two away, I wanted to give all of you readers of The Lunduke Journal a heads up on what is coming and what to expect.

Because, doggone it, it’s all pretty exciting.