GNU/Linux Leftovers
Make Use Of ☛ Why Virtual Desktops Are Your Chromebook's Most Underrated Feature
You can have an extra desktop or two, but why are they so useful?
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Signs You Don't Actually Need Windows
I don't hate Windows, I've loved the operating system since I got my start on Windows 3.1, but I've had a rough relationship with it at times. This led to a few years of college where I only used Ubuntu Linux, and since 2019 my serious work operating system has been macOS.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ It's official. The Lunduke Journal is creating a Linux distro.
That’s right. The Lunduke Journal is going to have its own, Linux-based, Operating System.
This project is being launched after lengthy discussions with a number of current (and former) developers of existing Linux Distributions, one hardware company, a non-Tech media outlet, many of you within The Lunduke Journal world, and even a lawyer.
While the official, public announcement — including the name, and many other additional details — is roughly a week or two away, I wanted to give all of you readers of The Lunduke Journal a heads up on what is coming and what to expect.
Because, doggone it, it’s all pretty exciting.
Barry Kauler ☛ Scarthgap 6.0 pending
A quick update; almost ready to release EasyOS Scarthgap-series 6.0. There won't be an RC2.
There was a bug in EasyShare, when sshfs is used for network sharing.
Bumped ETP's Global TV Panel to latest. See his forum thread:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=689
Tested updating an Easy 5.6.5 Kirkstone installation to Scarthgap 6.0. It worked, just a few issues, that think have fixed. So will test again. Was able to rollback to 5.6.5.
Network World ☛ Linux in your car: Red Hat’s milestone collaboration with exida
Red Hat today announced the Linux math library (libm.so glibc) – a fundamental component of the Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System – has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL-B certification from exida, a global leader in functional safety and cybersecurity certification.
ISO 26262 is the international standard for functional safety of electrical and/or electronic systems in road vehicles. While you may not be familiar with exida, it is a global company that provides certification, services and tools for functional safety, alarm management, and cybersecurity of automation systems.
Red Hat’s collaboration with exida marks a significant milestone. While it may not be obvious to all of us, Linux is playing an increasingly important role in the automotive industry. In fact, even the car you’re driving today could be using Linux in some capacity. Linux is very well known and appreciated in the automotive industry with increasing attention being paid both to its reliability and its security.