Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

T-Glass: DIY Prism Display Glasses Powered by ESP32-S3 MCU and Onboard 6-Axis IMU

Powered by the ESP32-S3 FN4R2 microcontroller, the T-Glass includes 4MB of flash memory and 2MB of PSRAM. It supports the latest wireless protocols to ensure seamless connectivity. Onboard features such as a microphone, Real-Time Clock, and a touch button enhance user interaction.

PineTab2: A Linux Tablet Featuring Rockchip RK3566 SoC and DanctNix Arch Linux

Powered by the Rockchip RK3566 processor, the PineTab2 integrates four Cortex-A55 64-bit ARM cores running at 1.8 GHz, alongside a MALI-G52 GPU. It is currently available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

DietPi June 2024 News (Version 9.5)

The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features, significant enhancements, and bug fixes to ensure a more robust and streamlined experience for users of various single-board computers. This version includes the introduction of a new software package, Forgejo, alongside updates tailored to enhance compatibility and performance.

IBASE Launches IB200: 2.5″ Compact SBC with AMD Ryzen for Edge Computing

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

9to5Linux

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Cinnamon 6.2 looks like a smaller release than Cinnamon 6.0 as it only introduces a few changes like greeter badges for Cinnamon sessions, the ability to show the search bar by default in the app chooser dialog, new screen lock delay options for 5 and 10 seconds, and improved support for Flatpak apps.

Highlights of postmarketOS 24.06 include support for the Google Nexus 10 tablet, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop, the MS Surface RT tablet, as well as generic x86_64 support allowing you to run postmarketOS on pretty much any PC or laptop, and NVIDIA Tegra ARMv7 support allowing you to use postmarketOS on a bunch of devices powered by Tegra 2/3/4 chips, such as Asus Transformer, Google Nexus 7 (2012), LG Optimus Vu, and WEXLER Tab 7t.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2024

10 Years of Kubernetes and More
Anniversary and more
[Meme] The Chickenhawk
Microsoft is far more vulnerable than it wants people to believe
Debian 10 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life
The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 10 "buster" support will reach its end-of-life on June 30, 2024
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Goes Stable Ahead of Linux Mint 22 Release
If you're looking forward to the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release you'll be pleased to hear that the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment was "released" this weekend
The postmarketOS devs released today postmarketOS 24.06 as the latest stable version of this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices and computers.
Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support
New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness
 
Programming related picks
various new and older links
Some FOSS links
Chrome and more
Keysight Betrays GNU, a GNU Taler Plugin for Magento
Some GNU news
Canonical/Ubuntu: "Fun Facts", Advanced Window Snapping, and Enhanced uCareSystem 24.06.0
Some Ubuntu news
Some hardware news of relevance to Linux and modding
The 192nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 16th, 2024.
Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment is now available with various quality-of-life improvements, new features, and many bug fixes. Here's what's new!
Security picks, 4 for now
4 new episodes or collections of these
CloudNativePG 1.23.2, 1.22.4 and 1.21.6 Released; Load Data from PostgreSQL to Snowflake Using Estuary Flow
postgres news
many howtos for this Monday
Android Automotive gets Google Assistant redesign
Dell Chromebook 11 3120 (Candy) with openSUSE Tumbleweed
I experimented using Crouton on it to run Ubuntu in a CHROOT sort of wrapper but it performed very slowly
new videos and episodes
Programming links
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.5, Linux 6.6.34, Linux 6.1.94, Linux 5.15.161, Linux 5.10.219, Linux 5.4.278, and Linux 4.19.316
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.5 kernel
Debian, EasyOS, and moree
7 Reasons Why Windows Users Avoid Linux (Which Aren't True Anymore)
I know many Windows users aren't happy with their experience but hesitate to switch to Linux because of all the discouraging stories they've heard
Kit – lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development
Kit is a lightweight, modular framework for scalable production systems
Diamond Linux-TT – desktop Linux distribution based on Debian
Diamond Linux-TT is a free operating system based on Debian and uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the goal of offering a style familiar to Windows users.
Review: Redox OS in 2024
It's been a while since I last tried Redox OS, an open source operating system with a Unix-like design
KDE PIM Sprint 2024 edition
This year again I participated to the KDE PIM Sprint in Toulouse
Some hardware news of interest
ESP32 focus
gaming-related news
Linux 6.10-rc4
"Apart from a rather unusual spike in the diffstat due to a parisc fix, things look normal and pretty small."
Some of the latest articles
3 reports about or from events
The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems
Linux-based operating systems are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of smart homes
If Your PC Won't Run Windows 11, Here Are 5 Great Linux Operating Systems to Try Instead
One of these Linux operating systems might be the answer
WasmEdge – high-performance, and extensible WebAssembly runtime
WasmEdge is a lightweight, high-performance and extensible WebAssembly runtime for cloud native, edge, and decentralized applications
Some WWW links
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Why Not Open Source?
Can we get the benefits of open source without the burden? Yes, I think plugins can do just that!
on FOSS and code
Some hardware news
some weekend howtos
Some FOSS news
Some leftovers
How to add gridlines in your Android's camera app and get the perfect shot
SparkyLinux 7.4 'Orion Belt' update rolls out: Here's what's new
The much-anticipated update to Sparky 7, dubbed "Orion Belt," is officially here with its 7.4 version
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Chrome Remote Desktop
While the software is available for Linux, it's proprietary software
Programming related picks
including openwashing
The PineTab2 is a Linux tablet based on the Rockchip RK3566
Security patches, incidents, and more
The June 2024 release of DietPi v9.5 introduces exciting new features
Some back end and coding stuff
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here's What's New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
This Week in GNOME: #152 Bottom Sheets
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 07 to June 14
Some of the latest articles
Audacious 4.4 Released! New Plugin, Lyrics Provider, & Default to Qt6
Audacious, the popular lightweight audio player, released new 4.4 version this Wednesday!
Security and FUD
not so many howtos just yet
Programming picks and educational bits
Kirigami tutorial now ported to Qt6, Qt 6.8 Beta 1 is out
Some Qt news
some fakes and deceit
Make free software normal
It is like this because people consider it the normal
Linux development
Some FOSS news
Some news from Taler
7 stories
IBM and FOSS
Google Confirms ChromeOS Development Will Be Done On Large Chunks Of Android Stacks
Yaskawa robot uses Wind River Linux for AI and autonomy
Motoman Next also uses Nvidia's Jetson Orin modules to add intelligence and handle tasks in unstructured environments
and some Windows TCO as well
Some Open Hardware mostly
SBCs for/with Linux
Some Arduino picks
Celebrating FreeBSD Day: A Journey Through 31 Years of Open Source Excellence
Mark your calendars and get ready for an extraordinary celebration as we embark on a week-long tribute to one of the most resilient and respected operating systems in the world—FreeBSD
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE Announcement
Now out
BSD news
Some Windows TCO stories for today
Delete immediately 13 new Android malware apps
Linux-based operating systems are pivotal in meeting the evolving demands of smart homes
Adélie Linux is an Intriguing Independent Distribution
It's been a while since we checked out an independent Linux distribution. Adélie Linux sounds interesting
These Linux Tools Increased My Command-Line Productivity: Here's How
Have you ever felt like you're not getting the most out of your Linux terminal
Canonical Announce First RISC-V Laptop Running Ubuntu
Canonical has announced that it's collaborating on a RISC-V laptop powered by Ubuntu
Here's our verdict on some great free and open source alternatives to Google Charts
Smartphone users: You are Being Watched! Protect Your personal and professional lives to avoid digital rape
In today's digital age, privacy is a luxury few can afford
GSOC Week 1 Week 2
This is the first blog post of my GSOC journey
This week in KDE: Final Plasma 6.1 polishing and new features for 6.2
Plasma 6.1 is due to be released in three days, and lots of attention went into final release readiness activities
HD/UHD Linux desktop scaling tricks mega-tutorial
Over the past five years or so, I've written about half a dozen articles on how to manage desktop and application scaling in Linux on high-density displays
4 new stories from gamingonlinux
Some of the latest articles
A Week of Celebrations
There will be more next week