Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I haven’t seen anybody mentioning it or even noticing it; it’s just the water we swim in now, if we make software. But this month marks the fiftieth anniversary of a core piece of free software technology that would quickly become a seminal piece of collaborative software, the bedrock under every version control system and arguably the single most important piece of social software ever created.

Written by Douglas McIlroy and James Hunt and released with the 5th Edition of Unix, on this month in 1974 the world was given diff.