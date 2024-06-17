Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Didier Stevens ☛ MyJSON Tools
I have several tools that can produce and consume data in a JSON format I informally call MyJSON.
-
Clayton Errington ☛ Test from Mattrbld
This is a new headless CMS solution that syncs with your Git solution, and you can control all the schemas for the content types and Static Site Generator solutions out there.
-
Exple.Tive.Org ☛ Fifty Years Of Diff
I haven’t seen anybody mentioning it or even noticing it; it’s just the water we swim in now, if we make software. But this month marks the fiftieth anniversary of a core piece of free software technology that would quickly become a seminal piece of collaborative software, the bedrock under every version control system and arguably the single most important piece of social software ever created.
Written by Douglas McIlroy and James Hunt and released with the 5th Edition of Unix, on this month in 1974 the world was given diff.
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/06/16
Text tools this week. CommonMark, a Markdown specification. LyX, a TeX editor. (this and previous from this thread.) nvi command summaries. Follow the thread. BSD User Group Düsseldorf Juli 2024. Programming Prayer: The Woven Book of Hours (1886–87). XScreenSaver 6.09 out now.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Robert Birming ☛ Why I chose Bear for blogging
This post outlines why I chose Bear after trying many different tools. If your blogging preferences align with mine, then Bear might be the right platform for you too. If you're already happy with your current tool, congratulations – no need to keep reading.
-