When I started building my new static site generator, I had a few goals in mind, including: (i) to use the knowledge I had learned in the years since my last attempt at building a generator to make something that was easier to understand, and; (ii) to make my site generate as fast as possible.

I have spent hours optimising my code to make my site generate quickly. It takes under five seconds for my site to build in full. With that said, generating my site is only one part of the story: with a generated site, I need to get the content on a web server. Indeed, I needed to think not only of the speed of my program, but the speed of the pipeline to publish my website.