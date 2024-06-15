Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Charts
Google Charts lets users visualize data on their website. It offers a wide range of ready-to-use chart types. The most common way to use Google Charts is with JavaScript that’s embedded in a web page. The software is proprietary.
Here’s our verdict on some great free and open source alternatives to Google Charts.
8 Best Free and Open Source Survey Tools - LinuxLinks
Without the right software, you can spend days, even weeks, trying to create a perfect survey. And even then the quality and formatting of the survey may fall short of industry standards.
You may therefore need a survey creation tool that can help set up an effective feedback loop. The software featured here lets you build fully-customizable surveys, forms and quizzes.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is included. Each application can be self-hosted on your own server.
Blueboat - multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime - LinuxLinks
Blueboat is an all-in-one, multi-tenant serverless JavaScript runtime.
Blueboat comes with support for encoding, parsing, and transforming different kinds of data, and provides native access to popular external services. All built-in and implemented in Rust, so you don’t have to pull in heavy third-party JavaScript libraries.
This is free and open source software.