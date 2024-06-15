posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Quoting: These Linux Tools Increased My Command-Line Productivity: Here’s How —

tmux is a terminal multiplexer, similar to GNU Screen, which lets you start a session and open several windows within it. Each window takes up the full screen and can be divided into rectangular sections. For example, you can have one session for fixing bugs, another for writing code, and a third for monitoring system logs.

With tmux, you can detach and reattach sessions, which is very useful when you need to step away from your computer or switch between different devices. Additionally, tmux sessions are persistent, meaning that programs will continue running even if you remove yourself from the session.

It also offers a wide range of key bindings for a seamless experience, along with customizable options and appearances for individual terminals. You can enhance tmux by using Oh my tmux! and various themes.