today's leftovers
-
BSD
-
TuMFatig ☛ Running GoToSocial on NetBSD
I wanted a communication tool for the NoGoo.me searxng instance I manage. But I want a software with small footprint. I used GoToSocial as my primary ActivityPub server and it was great.
-
Data Swamp ☛ OpenBSD extreme privacy setup
This blog post explains how to configure an OpenBSD workstation with extreme privacy in mind.
This is an attempt to turn OpenBSD into a Whonix or Tails alternative, although if you really need that level of privacy, use a system from this list and not the present guide. It is easy to spot OpenBSD using network fingerprinting, this can not be defeated, you can not hide the fact you use OpenBSD to network operators.
I did this guide as a challenge for fun, but I also know some users have a use for this level of privacy.
Note: this guide explains steps related to increase privacy of OpenBSD and its base system, it will not explain how to configure a web browser or how to choose a VPN.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” Kickstarter finished
All I can say is “what?”1966 backers. $76,833.I have never received that much for a single title in a single lump. The Absolute books might each $40,000 over their publishing lifetime, spread over years, occasionally boosted by Humble Bundles and the like. This is stunning.My gratitude to everyone.Some comments, in no particular order.
-
Make Use Of ☛ 2024-06-06 [Older] What Is Bash in Linux and What Can You Use It For?
-
-
Kernel Space
-
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Adds Next-Gen RDNA 4 GPU Support In Linux Kernel Driver, At-Launch Support Becomes Imminent
AMD has been proactive in recent days regarding GFX12 or RDNA 4 support. The firm has introduced several new improvements and enhancements to ensure that the Linux platform isn't deprived during official launch timelines. AMD engineers, this time, have brought in new updates for both AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers, both of which focus on RDNA4-relevant patches.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
The Register UK ☛ IBM dream to gobble up HashiCorp challenged in court
Enterprise software firm HashiCorp and its executives have been sued by an investor who claims the public company's agreement to be acquired by IBM is designed to enrich corporate leaders at the expense of shareholders.
The lawsuit [PDF] was filed Monday in a federal court in Oakland, California, on behalf of Michelle Graff, a HashiCorp shareholder. It argues that HashiCorp's board of directors – Dave McJannet (CEO), Armon Dadgar (co-founder, CTO), Glenn Solomon, Susan St Ledger (president, worldwide field operations), Todd Ford, Sigal Zarmi, and David Henshall – agreed to allow the business to be acquired by Big Blue mainly for their own benefit and in breach of US law.
On April 24 HashiCorp and IBM jointly announced that Big Blue had agreed to buy HashiCorp for $35 per share in cash, at a total cost of $6.4 billion. IBM justified the deal by saying that HashiCorp's infrastructure provisioning software Terraform would be helpful with enterprise clients.
-