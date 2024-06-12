today's leftovers

This blog post explains how to configure an OpenBSD workstation with extreme privacy in mind.

This is an attempt to turn OpenBSD into a Whonix or Tails alternative, although if you really need that level of privacy, use a system from this list and not the present guide. It is easy to spot OpenBSD using network fingerprinting, this can not be defeated, you can not hide the fact you use OpenBSD to network operators.

I did this guide as a challenge for fun, but I also know some users have a use for this level of privacy.

Note: this guide explains steps related to increase privacy of OpenBSD and its base system, it will not explain how to configure a web browser or how to choose a VPN.