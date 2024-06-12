Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Dual Micro HDMI to HDMI adapter supports Raspberry Pi 5/4B, offers multiple power options
Waveshare Pi5 Connector Adapter is a compact dual Micro HDMI to HDMI adapter for the Raspberry Pi 5 or Pi 4B that connects to the micro HDMI and USB-C ports simultaneously and provides access to two full-sized HDMI ports.
-
Arduino ☛ A DIY weather display with dedicated outdoor sensor station
Weather stations are popular projects in the maker community because they’re useful and usually quite affordable to construct. But most that we see are really weather information displays that gather data through the internet from stations in the region.
-
CNX Software ☛ ThingPulse Pendrive S3 ESP32-S3 USB stick comes with 128MB of storage and a capacitive spring button
The Pendrive S3 is an ESP32-S3 development board in a USB stick enclosure with 128MB of flash memory and an unusual capacitive touch button. The Espressif ESP32-S3-MINI-1 module on the board integrates an Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX7 microprocessor with support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (low-energy). The device features a capacitive touch button that can be used to trigger actions by touching the enclosure.