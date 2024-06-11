Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ shiny.gosling is Now on Bioconductor – An Open-Source Software for Bioinformatics
Inclusion of our shiny.gosling package on Bioconductor is a three-fold milestone for us. First, it gives our developers the recognition they deserve. Second, it strengthens our position as a leading voice in bioinformatics software development. And finally, it amplifies our visibility and credibility within the scientific community.
For you, as a user, developer, or researcher, it means you’ll now have a much easier time incorporating genomics visualizations into your bioinformatics research projects and Shiny dashboards.
James Sinclair ☛ How to compose JavaScript functions that take multiple parameters (the epic guide)
Function composition is beautiful. In an earlier article, we looked at tools like compose() and flow(). These composition functions allow us to create function pipelines. They line functions up so that the output from one function flows straight into the next. And when these functions all work together, data flows like maple syrup over pancakes. But what happens when the functions don’t line up? What if some of them expect more than one argument? What do we do then? How do we compose functions with multiple parameters?
There’s a short answer to this question. We can’t.
MaskRay ☛ A compact section header table for ELF
ELF's design emphasizes natural size and alignment guidelines for its control structures. However, this approach has substantial size drawbacks.
Chris ☛ Failing at Combinatorics with Haskell
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ IP Score with Raku
This is my response to The Weekly Challenge #272.
