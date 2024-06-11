Inclusion of our shiny.gosling package on Bioconductor is a three-fold milestone for us. First, it gives our developers the recognition they deserve. Second, it strengthens our position as a leading voice in bioinformatics software development. And finally, it amplifies our visibility and credibility within the scientific community.

For you, as a user, developer, or researcher, it means you’ll now have a much easier time incorporating genomics visualizations into your bioinformatics research projects and Shiny dashboards.