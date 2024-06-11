Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 843
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 843 for the week of June 2 – 8, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 844 for the week of June 9 – 15, 2024.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Calling All Ubuntu Enthusiasts: Share Your Expertise at Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024!
Are you an Ubuntu aficionado with a wealth of knowledge to share? Do you have unique experiences or insights that could benefit the vibrant Ubuntu community? If so, the Ubuntu Malaysia LoCo Team has an exciting opportunity for you! We are thrilled to invite you to speak at Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024, set to take place on August 7, 2024, during the Siber Siaga and CyberDSA events.