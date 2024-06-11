Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, WordPress Briefing
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 285
Your favourite obscure open source software in Voice of the masses. Plus whether Hey Hi (AI) is a load of old rubbish, and even if it is useful for some things we have to ask ourselves: at what cost?
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Chef's Choice Ubuntu | LINUX Unplugged 566
We try Omakub, a new opinionated Ubuntu desktop for power users and macOS expats.
-
Destination Linux 374: Kaspersky for GNU/Linux but Do We Really Need Antivirus? Truth Revealed!
00:00:47 Community Feedback
00:12:06 Antivirus on Linux, do we need it?
00:31:28 GNU/Linux is getting an ARM laptop too
00:49:15 Gaming: Containment Zone
00:52:15 Software Spotlight: Encrypted Notepad 2
00:56:46 Tip of the Week: R, RStudio & officerR for powerpoint files
01:09:01 Outro
-
Tux Digital ☛ 374: Kaspersky for GNU/Linux but Do We Really Need Antivirus? Truth Revealed!
-
Linux User Space Episode 4:20: The Ultimate GNU/Linux Experience!
Coming up in this episode
* Do you think Larry uses Firefox?
* The Compiled History of Gentoo
* and How we emerged from the year long journey
2:44 Mozilla Watch!
24:59 Gentoo - The Early Years
30:30 Gentoo - 1.0 And Beyond
35:20 Gentoo - 2007 to 2014
39:56 Gentoo - 2015 to the Present
45:37 The ENTIRE Gentoo Journey
1:20:49 Next Season?
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 81: It’s your first WordCamp? Welcome!
Get ready to dive into the vibrant world of WordCamps with this special episode of the WordPress Briefing, hosted by Josepha Haden Chomphosy! This episode is designed for first-time attendees; we’ll explore what to expect, from Contributor Day activities to mastering the art of socializing and networking.