today's howtos
-
Configure Tripwire on Rocky 9/CentOS 9
Open Source Tripwire is a free software security and data integrity tool used for monitoring and alerting on specific file changes on GNU/Linux systems. Tripwire performs intrusion detection functions by taking a snapshot of a known system state and later comparing it with any other, changed, state.
-
How GNU/Linux Skills can Boost your Career: A Complete Guide
Linux skills are growing in valuable in the IT industry since they can dynamically increase one's chances of finding a decent job.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Create a FreeBSD jail with just base.tgz
This isn’t so much a tutorial (because you should read the Handbook for such guidance instead) and more a case of oh, that’s neat.
I’ve mentioned you can create a FreeBSD jail using
bsdinstall(8), which you might have used to install FreeBSD in the first place. This lets you choose multiple distribution sets, and enable/disable certain services.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The NFS server 'subtree' export problem
NFS servers have a variety of interesting problems that ultimately exist because NFS was first defined a long time ago in a world where (Unix) filesystems were simpler and security was perhaps less of a concern. One of their classical problems is that how NFS clients identify files is surprisingly limited. Another problem is what I will call the 'subtree export' issue.
-
Oona Räisänen ☛ Ultrasonic investigations in shopping centres
However, these tones are powerful and some people will still hear them, especially if the frequency gets below 20 kHz. There is one such system at 19.595 kHz in my city; it's marked green in the graph above. I've heard of several other people that also hear the sound. I don't believe it to be a sonic weapon like The Mosquito; those use even lower frequencies, down to 17 kHz. It's probably just a misconfiguration that was never fixed because the people working on it couldn't experientially confirm any issue with it.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Account recovery is still a hard problem in public key management
Soatok recently published their work on a part of end to end encryption for the Fediverse, Towards Federated Key Transparency. To summarize the article, it is about the need for a Fediverse public key directory and a proposal for how to build one (this is a necessary ingredient for trustworthy end to end encryption). Soatok is a cryptographer and security expert and I'm not, so I have nothing to say about the specifics of the proposed protocol and so on. But as a system administrator, one thing did catch my eye right away, and that is that Soatok's system has no method of what I will call "account recovery".