AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 11, 2024,

updated Jun 11, 2024



It’s been a long time coming and it’s also been challenging for the devs, but Raspberry Pi 5 support is finally here for both AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and AlmaLinux OS 8.10 releases, featuring the GNOME desktop environment as the default graphical interface.

Koichiro Iwao explains the challenges he had to face when updating the Raspberry Pi images of AlmaLinux OS to support the latest Raspberry Pi 5 board, saying that he had to learn the Raspberry Pi boot process to build a kernel for AlmaLinux OS based on the official Linux 6.6 LTS kernel used in Raspberry Pi OS.

