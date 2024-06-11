Tux Machines

AAEON UP Xtreme i14 Series Featuring 125H/155H Intel Processors Now Available for Pre-Order

The UP Xtreme i14 series is engineered for compact computing applications in industrial and commercial settings. It supports either the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both paired with Intel Arc graphics. This series also features key interfaces such as GbE and multiple display support, accommodating a range of connectivity needs.

Next-Generation SDR: LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition Enhances Raspberry Pi CM4 Capabilities

Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.

M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor

This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.

How To Install Winamp-Skinned Audio Player on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you get Winamp-like audio player application on Ubuntu 24.04. That application is QMMP a free software music player written in Qt and licensed under GNU GPL and available on Ubuntu's official repository. Its prominent feature is, among others, capability to use other players' skins notably Winamp and XMMS. This player might give you nostalgic feelings of 1990's and 2000's computing without using software that does not respect your freedom. Now let's try it out.

Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 4

Jun 11, 2024

I am extremely pleased with the machine. It keeps being fun and sweet, stable and precise. It's the perfect combo of good hardware, excellent operating system, and nice packaging. I mean, what more could you ask for. Whenever I get too euphoric, I check myself. Similarly, when despondence hits, I look at other operating systems that I have, their random errors and problems, their issues with updates, and I ever so slightly moderate my perspective. This Executive is a nice, nice box.

Is there anything else worth adding to this long-term review? As an aside, I'm wondering whether to upgrade to Kubuntu 24.04. Of course, no rash decision, and surely not in the near future, at least not until the .2 release or so. I only spent a brief time testing the distro, and the initial feel was a bit meh. So far, Kubuntu 22.04 delivers superb results on this machine, and largely, I see no reason to replace it. Well, if you're mulling a Linux productivity laptop, I would highly recommend the Slimbook Executive. It delivers results and elicits nice emotions, even a year later. See you around.

Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support
The Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution has a new ISO release for June 2024 that adds support for T2 MacBooks, a Handheld edition, and various other changes.
Linux 6.10-rc3
Absolutely nothing stands out here
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Parrot Security released today Parrot OS 6.1 as the latest stable version of their Debian-based security-oriented distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing with updated tools and improvements.
NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
5 Linux commands you need to know to troubleshoot problems
Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them
Our Goal for the Next Ten Years [original]
Our goal is the decade to come isn't just to cluster related news and curate based on news sites but to also bring coverage of our own
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 4
Let's talk about my Slimbook Executive, shall we
9 Lightweight Linux Distributions for Beginners
Looking for lightweight Linux Distributions that play smoothly on old PC or laptop with low end specs
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Astro Pi, and More
some hardware news
Windows TCO and Other Microsoft Blunders
mostly Windows breaches
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Games: Steam Next Fest, Streets of Rogue 2, and More
7 latest articles from GamingOnLinux
Perl 5.40 Programming Language Released, Here’s What’s New
Perl 5.40 programming language brings a new CLASS keyword
ExTiX Deepin 24.6 Live based on Deepin 23 RC (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.9.3-amd64-exton :: Build 240607
I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (240607)
Linux System Monitor App ‘Mission Center’ is Now Even More Useful
A new version of Mission Center, the super-slick system monitor for Linux, has been released
Best Free and Open Source Software
Valkey is free and open source software
Microsoft Will Switch Off Recall by Default After Security Backlash
After weeks of withering criticism and exposed security flaws, Microsoft has vastly scaled back its ambitions for Recall
Berry Linux – live distribution based on Fedora
Berry Linux is a lightweight Live CD Linux distribution that has English and Japanese support
Help wanted! Port KDE Frameworks oss-fuzz builds to Qt6/KF6
If you're looking for an isolated and straightforward way to start contributing to KDE
Replace Android System Apps With Open Source Alternatives
Android is a fantastic smartphone system, many parts of it are open source
Thunderbird: The Build and Release Process Explained
Our Community Office Hours session for May 2024 has concluded
Apple Decides to Block Open-Source Emulator App for iOS
Apple being Apple.
Adventures With My New Chromebook
A friend of mine helped me buy a new Chromebook a few weeks back. These are my adventures in getting to know what it is like to use and see if I could get it to do some extra stuff too.
Perl Programming Leftovers
Perl picks
Open Hardware: 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and Framework 16 Laptop
Some hardware news that concerns GNU/Linux
Programming, New Human Interface Guidelines, and Databases
Some back end and coding stuff
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories
Apache, Firefox, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This Week in Linux, and More
4 new episodes
Timur Kristóf's Work on Shaders
a pair of new articles
Security Leftovers
Security links for today
TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma
German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers announced today that the company is working on an ARM-powered Linux laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC.
Android 15 Update: Complete List of Eligible Devices
Amelia: A New Bash-Powered Arch Linux Installer
Amelia is a new Bash-powered Arch Linux installer focusing on automated
A lot of dying Linux boxes out there
A survey of company networks has revealed that here are a lot of Linux boxes out there which should be put out to pasture
Games: Gears of War, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Age of Mythology: Retold, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
8 stories from gamingonlinux
HandBrake 1.8 Released with GTK4 UI, FFV1 Encoder + More
The popular, powerful, and cross-platform video converter HandBrake recently put out a new version with a notable improvement
Don't Worry, Be Happy [original]
It brings sadness only to jealous people
Review: Endless OS 6.0.0
Endless OS is a Linux-based operating system which provides a simplified and streamlined user experience using a customized desktop environment forked from GNOME
Release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Today marks the release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Count to 20 and Make a Wish [original]
This site was always run by women
GNUnet 0.21.2 and GNU World Order
GNU news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
mostly development updates
Security Leftovers
mostly CISA
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024
The 191st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 9th, 2024.
Happy Birthday, Tux Machines! [original]
Hopefully another 20 years to come
Daniel Pocock: European Parliament election count 2024 day 1
Evidence has confirmed that there is a Debian suicide cluster. The people who impose themselves upon the careers of their co-authors and our families like this appear to revel in causing pain and grief.
Almost Grumpy [original]
Almost there now...
June 10: Tux Machines Turns 20! [original]
we will probably publish photos about a week later, focusing on the food and presentation
Is Linux the only platform left to escape AI?
There seems to be no article, blog post, or YouTube video published lately that does not mention something about AI
BSD Developer Mike Karels Dies, FreeBSD 13 Testing
BSD news
Software: Showtime, Kate, XScreenSaver
updates on or releases of 3 applications
Security Leftovers
a little news about security
Fedora Plans to Switch Anaconda Installer to Wayland
A proposal has been made for the upcoming Fedora 41
Ventoy 1.0.99 Bootable USB Drive Creator Enhances EFI Boot
Ventoy 1.0.99, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings EFI enhancements and bug fixes
Your Default Linux Terminal Emulator Is Dull, So Take These Alternatives for a Spin
Bored with the default Linux terminal
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
ExTiX is a desktop Linux distribution and live DVD based on Ubuntu
Best Free and Open Source Software
RocksDB is free and open source software
