posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024



Quoting: Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 4 —

I am extremely pleased with the machine. It keeps being fun and sweet, stable and precise. It's the perfect combo of good hardware, excellent operating system, and nice packaging. I mean, what more could you ask for. Whenever I get too euphoric, I check myself. Similarly, when despondence hits, I look at other operating systems that I have, their random errors and problems, their issues with updates, and I ever so slightly moderate my perspective. This Executive is a nice, nice box.

Is there anything else worth adding to this long-term review? As an aside, I'm wondering whether to upgrade to Kubuntu 24.04. Of course, no rash decision, and surely not in the near future, at least not until the .2 release or so. I only spent a brief time testing the distro, and the initial feel was a bit meh. So far, Kubuntu 22.04 delivers superb results on this machine, and largely, I see no reason to replace it. Well, if you're mulling a Linux productivity laptop, I would highly recommend the Slimbook Executive. It delivers results and elicits nice emotions, even a year later. See you around.