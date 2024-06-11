Postgres: ldap2pg 6.1, PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2024, and pgmoneta 0.12
-
ldap2pg 6.1: Postgres 16 unprivileged, hooks and more
Dalibo provides services, training and support to its clients in France since 2005.
Since 2017, ldap2pg offers the best automatic roles and privileges synchronisation solution for PostgreSQL.
Configure PostgreSQL authentication with LDAP in
pg_hba.conffile, then use ldap2pg to create and configure roles from your enterprise directory.
-
Call for Papers for PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2024 is now open
The Call for Papers for PostgreSQL Conference Europe that will take place in Athens, Greece is now open.
-
pgmoneta 0.12