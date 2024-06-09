Almost Grumpy
The CachyOS June 2024 release introduces support for the T2 MacBook in the default CachyOS edition for those who want to install the Arch Linux-based distro on a supported MacBook device. However, adventurers are warned that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth won’t work out-of-the-box and they’ll have to patch the installed OS following these instructions.
OBS Studio 30.2 promises Linux support to the native NVENC encoder with support for NVENC AV1, Linux shared texture support for the NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API encoders, support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, which replaces the old metadata-based “VOD Track”, and HEVC support to WebRTC output.
KDE Frameworks 6.3 is here to improve the rendering of SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) images on screens that use a fractional scale factor, which should lead to reduced blurriness, improves QtQuick- and QtWidgets-based apps by visually overhauling the small in-window dialogs and command bars respectively.
This tutorial will help you setup integration of Google Drive storage on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The expected result is to enable access in the file manager, upload and download (read and write) to your Gmail account's online storage. This means Files will show youremail at gmail dot com as a new drive and you will be able to copy and paste write and delete files and folder remotely to it.
This tutorial will help you change mouse cursor size on any computer with GNOME desktop environment by the example Ubuntu GNU/Linux. It is useful for many cases including, among them, teaching purposes on online streaming or live presentation using a projector device and to help older people or those with vision issues. We also use this on our online course in Indonesia. We wish this will really help you!
This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.
The Tulip Creative Computer is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, which includes a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor operating at 240 MHz. It features several connectivity options: MIDI inputs and outputs, a stereo audio line out, and an I2C Mabee/Grove jack.
The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.
The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.
