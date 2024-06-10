Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 10, 2024



The CachyOS June 2024 release introduces support for the T2 MacBook in the default CachyOS edition for those who want to install the Arch Linux-based distro on a supported MacBook device. However, adventurers are warned that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth won’t work out-of-the-box and they’ll have to patch the installed OS following these instructions.

If installing Linux on a MacBook isn’t your cup of tea, the CachyOS Handheld Edition sees its first stable release with CachyOS’s ISO snapshot for June 2024 for those who want to install Linux on a portable device such as the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, or Asus ROG Ally.

Read on