Raspberry Pi IPO is oversubscribed multiple times

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2024



The Raspberry Pi IPO could see the company given a market capitalization of £540 million ($686 million) amid speculation that shares may be priced around £2.80 ($3.56).

According to reports, the IPO is set to raise £179 million ($228 million) from the IPO, which will give the company a valuation of circa £540 million ($686 million). The pricing would be would be at the top end of its range, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

