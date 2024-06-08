Linux Devices and Open Hardware

Canonical engineering manager Farshid Tavakolizadeh has penned a guide showing how a Raspberry Pi running the company's Ubuntu Core 24 Linux distribution can be used to quickly build a Matter-compatible smart home device.

"With the release of Matter 1.3, it is now easier than ever to create interoperable home appliances," Tavakolizadeh explains. "Ubuntu Core provides a secure and reliable foundation for running smart home applications that are responsible not only for home appliances but also for critical infrastructure powering smart door locks, garage doors, surveillance and security systems."