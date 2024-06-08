Linux Devices and Open Hardware
CNX Software ☛ NiCE5340 SoM packs Nordic nRF5340 MCU, Lattice iCE40 FPGA, and 11 sensors into a tiny 29x16mm form factor
Stefano Viola’s NiCE5340 SoM is built around a Nordic Semi nRF5340 Bluetooth SoC, an iCE40 FPGA, 11 sensors, a battery charger, and various other peripherals in a 29×16 mm form factor. The nRF5340 used in the SoM is a low-power, dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 SoC with Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth LE (BLE), Thread, Zigbee, and other proprietary protocols.
Hackaday ☛ What’s The Difference Between Tang 9K And 20K (It Isn’t 11…)
[Grug Huhler] has been working with the Tang Nano 9K FPGA board. They are inexpensive, and he noticed there is a 20K version, so he picked one up. Of course, you’d expect the 20K board has a different FPGA with more gates than the 9K, but there are also a number of differences in the host board. [Grug] was kind enough to document the differences in the video below.
Hackaday ☛ Retrotechtacular: TVO
Hardware hackers come from a variety of backgrounds, but among us there remains a significant number whose taste for making things was forged through growing up in a farm environment. If that’s you then like me it’s probable that you’ll melt a little at the sight of an older tractor, and remember pretending to drive one like it at pre-school age, and then proudly driving it for real a few years later before you were smart enough to realise you’d been given the tedious job of repeatedly traversing a field at a slow speed in the blazing sun. For me those machines were Ford Majors and 5000s, Nuffields, the ubiquitous red Fergusons, and usually relegated to yard duty by the 1970s, the small grey Ferguson TE20s that are in many ways the ancestor of all modern tractors.
Hackster ☛ Canonical's Farshid Tavakolizadeh Turns a Raspberry Pi Into a Matter Gadget with Ubuntu Core
Canonical engineering manager Farshid Tavakolizadeh has penned a guide showing how a Raspberry Pi running the company's Ubuntu Core 24 Linux distribution can be used to quickly build a Matter-compatible smart home device.
"With the release of Matter 1.3, it is now easier than ever to create interoperable home appliances," Tavakolizadeh explains. "Ubuntu Core provides a secure and reliable foundation for running smart home applications that are responsible not only for home appliances but also for critical infrastructure powering smart door locks, garage doors, surveillance and security systems."
Raspberry Pi ☛ Mermaid LED hair hides a tiny RP2040
Becky carefully sandpapered the protective coating on the LED wires so that she could solder the lights directly to the Seeed microcontroller. This microcontroller is what’s running the code to control the colours shown on each individually addressable LED.
Olimex ☛ Neo6502 the modern retro open source hardware which beats any other 6502 machines with price, speed and features now got comprehensive get started manual by Paul Robson, you need to check it out!
Neo6502 is amazing small machine, which runs on real W65C02 processor and although the clock is humble 6.25Mhz the additional RP2040 co-processor which handles the RAM, Graphics, Floatnig point arithmetics, Sprites, USB Flash drives, USB Game controllers and the clever firmware allow to Neo6502 to outperform all old retro machines x30 times faster on all tests, and to be 3-4 times faster to more decent 6502 machines like Commender X16.
Why is this? The secret is in the Neo6502 architecture.
Arduino ☛ RIoT Secure joins Arduino’s SIPP as Gold Partner
RIoT Secure’s platform has been meticulously designed and developed around the Arduino MKR platform, renowned for its modular approach to connectivity. This has allowed the company to harness the flexible and powerful capabilities of the Arduino MKR series, which were integral to the successful deployment of solutions for clients as demanding as SAS ground service handling at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport – as highlighted in our case study here.