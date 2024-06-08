Games: Tamagotchi, Hosting a Satisfactory Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, Proton Experimental, and More
404 Media ☛ A 27-Year Old Tamagotchi Mystery Has Been Solved
A Discord user named rhubarb_pie found out how to unlock the “Moll & Lora” twins as playable characters, which were previously seen in the handheld pet-raising-simulator as medical nurses who healed your character when it was sick. The Tamagotchi Wiki states they had previously been obtained through a “battery glitch,” but rhubarb_pie figured out how to unlock them as playable characters through the normal course of gaming.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Hosting a Satisfactory Dedicated Server on Linux
Satisfactory is a factory simulation game developed by Coffee Stain Studios. It supports multiplayer, allowing many players to work on building up one factory. It is often seen as a 3D alternative to the popular Factorio.
Hosting your own Satisfactory server on Linux allows you to have a central place for you and your friends to play this game. It is also a great way to free up resources on your own machine, as you can offload the server process to a separate machine. It also means you can host a server in a more central location using a VPS, dedicated server, or more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets updates for Guild Wars 2, Squad, Sleeping Dogs and more
Another weekend update of Proton Experimental has landed, with a few game fixes for Linux and Steam Deck fans.
GamingOnLinux ☛ High on Life, Atari 50 Anniversary Celebration, MechWarrior 5 and more in this bundle
If you need another set of games to play this weekend and into next week and probably longer, Humble Bundle put up the IGN Live at Home collection.
GamingOnLinux ☛ So much for preservation, the classic Delta Force games are getting delisted
A staffer on GOG mentioned that due to legal reasons, the classic Delta Force series is going to be removed from all storefronts.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Escape Simulator and PowerWash Simulator collide on June 20
This is some real meta simulator gameception going on. Escape Simulator has announced another free DLC, pulling in the world of PowerWash Simulator.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fight the devs of Fishards, if you win - it goes open source! Lose and it's deleted from Steam
Well, that's certainly one way to pull in some eyes isn't it? Fight the developers, get it open source or Fishards will be gone from Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Obsidian gave Pillars of Eternity a big patch - Linux and macOS updates being investigated
Obsidian Entertainment have gone back and upgraded the original Pillars of Eternity with a big update, although it's currently only for the Windows version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build up, command and fight with a big walking colony in Trailblazers: Into the March
Another one shooting to the top of my wishlist from the Guerilla Collective Showcase is Trailblazers: Into the March, I've not seen a colony-sim strategy game quite like it. Looks like a blending of some ideas from FTL: Faster Than Light, RimWorld and The Wandering Village into something rather unique overall and I need it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gangster FPS 'Fallen Aces' will have you punch a shark in the face
Punching a shark in the face. Do you expect any less from a game published by New Blood Interactive? Fallen Aces is a FPS crime noir that plays right out of the '90s and looks right out of a comic.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pokemon and Stardew Valley blend Ova Magica arrives on July 23rd
After a Kickstarter success in early 2021, Ova Magica that blends ideas from Pokemon and Stardew Valley will hit Early Access on July 23rd.