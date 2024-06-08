Games: Tamagotchi, Hosting a Satisfactory Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, Proton Experimental, and More

Satisfactory is a factory simulation game developed by Coffee Stain Studios. It supports multiplayer, allowing many players to work on building up one factory. It is often seen as a 3D alternative to the popular Factorio.

Hosting your own Satisfactory server on Linux allows you to have a central place for you and your friends to play this game. It is also a great way to free up resources on your own machine, as you can offload the server process to a separate machine. It also means you can host a server in a more central location using a VPS, dedicated server, or more.