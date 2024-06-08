posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2024



Quoting: Redcore Linux - Gentoo-based distribution - LinuxLinks —

Redcore Linux shares the same idea as its defunct ancestor, Kogaion Linux: to bring the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses.

It aims to offer a very quick way to install a Gentoo Linux compatible system without spending hours or days compiling from source code.

Redcore Linux targets casual Laptop/Desktop users and, to some extent, Workstation power users. It will nicely fill any gaming, multimedia, office and internet browsing needs.