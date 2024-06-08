Best Free and Open Source Software
Security Onion - platform built by defenders for defenders - LinuxLinks
Security Onion is a platform built by defenders for defenders. It includes network visibility, host visibility, intrusion detection honeypots, log management, and case management.
Security Onion generates NIDS (Network Intrusion Detection System) alerts by monitoring your network traffic and looking for specific fingerprints and identifiers that match known malicious, anomalous, or otherwise suspicious traffic. This is signature-based detection so you might say that it’s similar to antivirus signatures for the network, but it’s a bit deeper and more flexible than that. NIDS alerts are generated by Suricata.
This is free and open source software.
5 Best Free and Open Source Proof Assistants - LinuxLinks
These software tools aid the development of formal proofs by man-machine collaboration. They offer a formal language where mathematical definitions, executable algorithms and theorems co-exist, and an interactive environment keeping the current status of the proof, and updating it according to commands (usually called tactics) issued by the user.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source software.
4 Best Free and Open Source F# Static Site Generators - LinuxLinks
A static site works very well in certain use cases. For example, it’s great for documentation. And static sites can be just as engaging as dynamic sites. The only real difference is that all the HTML is generated before being uploaded.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 4 best F# static site generators. All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license. Here’s our verdict.