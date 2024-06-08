Security and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (cockpit, kernel, kernel-rt, libxml2, ruby:3.1, and tomcat), Debian (libarchive, pillow, and tinyproxy), Fedora (apptainer), Mageia (amavisd-new and libxml2), Oracle (edk2), Red Hat (booth, cockpit, kernel-rt, less, libxml2, nghttp2, ruby:3.1, ruby:3.3, and tomcat), Slackware (kernel), and Ubuntu (atril, bluez, frr, gdk-pixbuf, openjdk-17, openjdk-21, openjdk-8, openjdk-lts, qemu, and unixodbc).
Linux Links ☛ CrowdSec – modern and collaborative behavior detection engine
CrowdSec is a modern and collaborative behavior detection engine, coupled with a global IP reputation network.
Windows TCO
Silicon Angle ☛ Victims of LockBit ransomware urged to contact FBI for decryption assistance
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is encouraging victims of the notorious LockBit ransomware gang to contact them after they were able to obtain more than 7,000 decryption keys that can help victims reclaim their data.
