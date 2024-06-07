Games: Humble Bundle, GOG, BloodDome99, Megacopter: Blades, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the Playing for the Planet and Future Games Show collections on Humble Bundle
You're going to have no shortage of games as Humble Bundle just released two brand new bundles. One for the chilled-out gamers in Playing for the Planet, and one for various games featured in the Future Games Show.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG will purge your Cloud Saves that hit over 200MB
GOG have revealed in a new support notice that they're going to impose a hard-limit on your Galaxy Cloud Saves at 200MB, and purge saves any from games that go above it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ BloodDome99 is 80s arcade gaming meets modern horde-survival bullet-heaven
BloodDome99 from Halftone Gaming is what happens when you turn the popularised horde-survival from Vampire Survivors and put a really retro spin on it like something out of an arcade machine. Note: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the new trailer and demo for Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess is an upcoming shoot 'em up inspired by the Strike series of games like Desert Strike, Jungle Strike and Urban Strike and it looks fantastic (and weird).
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Enshrouded gets a major update and Steam Deck optimizations
Enshrouded, the big open world survival and crafting game from Keen Games, just had the big Enshrouded: Melodies of the Mire update released. Should be good news for Steam Deck players.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Moonlight PC for game streaming via Sunshine gets HDR support for Linux / Steam Deck
Moonlight and Sunshine together are awesome, giving you a great open source way to stream games from one device to another and the latest Moonlight PC release brings in some big new features.