Lansweeper finds a lot of CentOS Linux out there

SpacemiT Muse Pi: A RISC-V SBC Featuring the SpacemiT M1 SoC

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

Milk-V Meles RISC-V Single Board Computer with 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC – Available for $80.00

The Milk-V Meles, a credit card-sized single-board computer, leverages the power of the TH1520 System-on-Chip, a RISC-V based platform. It’s packed with features like Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera support, and dual display capabilities, making it suitable for hobbyists and makers.

Arti 1.2.4 is released: onion services development, security fixes

This release continues development on onion services, and on the planned RPC system, which will allow Arti to be managed and controlled programmatically.

A Complete Guide to Ubuntu 24.04 Default Apps and Their Purposes

This is a listing of preinstalled applications of Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" from A to Z with brief explanations of their purposes. With this article, you will begin to know that your Ubuntu has many default apps from Additional Drivers to Videos and you will learn in general about what you can do with them in your computing. And we also included some useful tutorials related to productivity tools like LibreOffice so you can learn more. Now let's read and we wish you the best!

The Wellness Side of the Run the Internet Challenge

Our mission has never been more challenging as we advocate for an open, secure Internet for all. Today much is at stake—we must continue to connect the world by bringing the Internet to everyone, everywhere, while defending it from growing threats. Our collective goal is to remain focused on growing, maintaining, and protecting a healthy Internet because it will get bigger and stronger when we all do our part. 

LibreOffice 24.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 72 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 24.2.4 is here a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update to fix more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series, improving the overall stability and reliability of the office suite.

VLC 3.0.21 Adds New AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improves Opus Ambisonic Support

Coming a little over seven months after VLC 3.0.20, the VLC 3.0.21 release is here to add a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, a D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR for generating HDR content from SDR sources, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110.

Immutable Distro blendOS 4 Officially Released, Now Fully Declarative

Arriving almost a year after blendOS 3, the new release makes the Arch Linux-based distro fully declarative. This means that users can now install any packages, kernels, or drivers from both Arch Linux’s repositories and AUR (Arch User Repository) while using pre-configured desktop environments.

Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Coming more than four months after Parrot OS 6.0, the Parrot OS 6.1 release is still powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series for the 64-bit (x86_64) generic images, as well as Linux 6.6 LTS for the Raspberry Pi image, which has been updated once again to improve support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 board.

Kali Linux 2024.2 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with GNOME 46, New Tools

Kali Linux 2024.2 is here more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.1 and completes the prevent the t64 transition to protect the system against the Year 2038 issue, upgrades the GNOME desktop offering to the latest GNOME 46 release, and improves Kali-Undercover and HiDPI modes in the default Xfce desktop.

Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” to Reach End of Life on July 11th, 2024

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th, 2023, featuring the GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series.

Lansweeper finds a lot of CentOS Linux out there

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 07, 2024

Quoting: Lansweeper finds a lot of CentOS Linux out there —

Lansweeper's scans of its customers' networks found an awful lot of Linux boxes facing imminent end of life, with no direct upgrade path. This, for clarity, is a very bad thing.

The latest survey shows that there is rather more use of CentOS Linux 7 than one might reasonably expect. Although we'd definitely dispute Lansweeper's conclusions, it seems that CentOS Linux achieved pretty good market penetration – and penetration is exactly what all those machines will be open to, starting next month.

Belgian corporate network scanner vendor Lansweeper periodically collates some of the statistics collected by its users and publishes the results. The Register has reported on these numbers more than once. Last year, Lansweeper exposed Windows 11's 8 percent adoption following the previous year's report that four out of ten PCs couldn't run Windows 11.

NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
Offensive Security today announced the release of Kali Linux 2024.2 as the latest ISO snapshot of this popular Debian-based rolling distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
One can hope that 3 years from now GNU/Linux will already be used by about 1 in 10 (maybe 1 in 5) PC users
Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer
Linux Mint's Software Manager has been significantly improved with faster loading, instant window display, and secure Flatpak settings
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE Announcement
blendOS developer Rudra Saraswat today announced the general availability of blendOS 4 as another major update to this Arch Linux-based immutable Linux distribution with some unique features.
Parrot Security released today Parrot OS 6.1 as the latest stable version of their Debian-based security-oriented distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing with updated tools and improvements.
Installed on a Raspberry Pi 5
Linux 6.10-rc2
Fedora Approves Exception for macOS Binaries in Asahi-Installer
Fedora FESCo grants an exception for shipping prebuilt macOS binaries to support Apple Silicon
 
Network scan reveals 26 percent of Linux boxes are CentOS 7, EOL later this month. What happens next
Open Source Android Email Clients to Replace Gmail
You may wish to be notified about every email message that your inbox receives across various email servers/services that you may be using
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest: Mostly HowTos
Debian 13 Moves to tmpfs for /tmp Directory
Debian 13 introduces tmpfs for /tmp and timed cleanup for /var/tmp, aligning with standard practices in the upcoming Trixie release
LibreOffice 24.2.4 office suite is now available for download with 72 bug fixes for the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series.
VLC 3.0.21 open-source media player is now available for download with a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and other changes.
Neovim on Fedora
Are you a Fedora user who values open-source software and customization options
DuckDB Hits Major Milestone with 1.0 Release
DuckDB 1.0, a SQL OLAP database management system,
Switcheroo – utility to convert and manipulate images
Switcheroo is a Rust-based utility designed to give you a simple, quick, and easy-to-use tool to convert and manipulate your images
Whonix on Qubes: The Most Secure Way to Use Tor
Qubes OS is widely regarded as one of the most secure Open Source operating systems for workstations and laptops
5 Best Free and Open Source GUI Image Compression Tools
Data compression is the process of storing data in a format that uses less space than the original representation would use
Can You Use Raspberry Pi 5 as a Desktop Computer?
The short answer is yes. And I am saying that after more than a month of using the Raspberry Pi 5
Microsoft hit with EU privacy complaints over schools’ use of 365 Education suite
Privacy rights nonprofit noyb has just lodged two complaints with Austria’s data protection authority
What should KDE focus on for the next 2 years? You can propose a goal!
Every 2 to 3 years KDE selects 3 goals that the whole community can focus on for the coming years
A look into Ubuntu Core 24
In this third blog, Farshid Tavakolizadeh, engineering manager from our Industrial team, will show you how to build a Matter lighting device with a Raspberry Pi
Kubuntu, KDE, Debian: I am still here, in loving memory of my brother
I am still here, busy as ever, I just haven’t found the inspiration to blog
Elive 3.8.43 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.43
2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summi
Coverage of talks at LWN
NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes
NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements.
Linux user share on Steam breaks 2% thanks to Steam Deck
The Linux user share on Steam has smashed through the 2% barrier
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing more bug fixes and small improvements.
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
How to Completely Block Apps From Accessing the Internet on Android
The Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release will reach end-of-life on July 11th, 2024, and users are urged to upgrade to the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” release.
TrueNAS SCALE Introducing Game-Changer Features
The upcoming TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 (Electric Eel) release promises powerful Docker Compose integration
First Beta for Krita 5.2.3 Released
We are releasing the first Beta of Krita 5.2.3. This release primarily brings a complete overhaul of our build system
Zabbix 7.0 Open Source Monitoring System Released
Zabbix 7.0 is now available under AGPLv3, featuring improved SNMP and HTTP monitoring, new widgets, performance boosts, and more
YOGA Image Optimizer – convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
The full source code is also available if you prefer building your software
FFmpeg Introduces Native xHE-AAC Decoder
FFmpeg introduces a native xHE-AAC decoder! Most xHE-AAC streams are now supported
Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices
Canonical today announced Ubuntu Core 24 as the latest stable version of this official Ubuntu flavor optimized for IoT (Internet of Things), as well as embedded and edge devices.
Peropesis – small-scale, command-line based Linux distribution
Peropesis (personal operating system) is a small-scale, minimalist, command-line-based Linux operating system
Free-Software Purism Game Jam
The first Purism Free Software Game Jam is right around the corner
Plasma 6 and 'traditional' window tiling
I was keeping myself on Plasma 5.x until recently
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reaches End of Life on July 11, 2024
Ubuntu announced its 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release almost 9 months ago, on October 12, 2023 and its support period is now nearing its end
NethSecurity: Open-source Linux firewall
NethSecurity is a free, open-source Linux firewall that simplifies network security deployment
