Lansweeper finds a lot of CentOS Linux out there
Quoting: Lansweeper finds a lot of CentOS Linux out there —
Lansweeper's scans of its customers' networks found an awful lot of Linux boxes facing imminent end of life, with no direct upgrade path. This, for clarity, is a very bad thing.
The latest survey shows that there is rather more use of CentOS Linux 7 than one might reasonably expect. Although we'd definitely dispute Lansweeper's conclusions, it seems that CentOS Linux achieved pretty good market penetration – and penetration is exactly what all those machines will be open to, starting next month.
Belgian corporate network scanner vendor Lansweeper periodically collates some of the statistics collected by its users and publishes the results. The Register has reported on these numbers more than once. Last year, Lansweeper exposed Windows 11's 8 percent adoption following the previous year's report that four out of ten PCs couldn't run Windows 11.