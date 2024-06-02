Programming Leftovers
Martin Hähne ☛ #100DaysToOffload Manifesto: Limiting Projects To Not Be Limited By Them
So, let’s just start with the obvious: I’m here to write and post dog pictures. I am a programmer with a background in the humanities. But I’m unable to devote real time to any side projects apart from writing here. So I made a decision. No more projects. Actually: Way less projects.
DJ Adams ☛ Digging into CSN diffs for CDS models
I wanted to increase my understanding of CSN a little by noting changes in it as I built up my CDS model, and ended up with a script csndiff to help me with that.
Derek Kędziora ☛ Complexity vs. simplicity
Removing unnecessary complexity is a thankless job.
Rlang ☛ Creating R tutorial worksheets (with and without solutions) using Quarto
Quarto is an open-source scientific and technical publishing system that lets you combine code with narrative text to create reproducible documents, and automate the reporting process. Documents can be rendered in a variety of formats including HTML documents, PDF reports, Word documents, or presentations. See the Quarto documentation for more information on getting started.
Aral Balkan ☛ Small Technology Foundation funding application for NLnet Foundation NGI Zero Core seventh call
Yesterday, I spent most of the day getting Kitten’s new interactive shell working over a socket connection (this isn’t trivial if you want your shell to display Node.js REPL’s preview completions properly).
Rlang ☛ RStudio Shortcuts and Settings
RStudio is the premier way to write R code. It is very user-friendly as it’s super easy to set up. But it also has a lot of pretty advanced features. In today’s blog post I’ll give you a list of my favorite RStudio tricks and shortcuts.
Perl / Raku
[Old] PerlMonks ☛ brian's Guide to Solving Any Perl Problem
Forget about code ownership. You may think yourself an artist, but even the old Masters produced a lot of crap. Everybody's code is crap, which means my code is crap and your code is crap. Learn to love that. When you have a problem, your first thought should be ``Something is wrong with my crappy code''. That means you do not get to blame perl. It is not personal.
Forget about how you do things. If the way you did things worked, you would not be reading this. That is not a bad thing. It is just time to evolve. We have all been there.
[Old] PerlMonks ☛ Wasting time thinking about wasted time
I'm teaching our (Stonehenge's) Alpaca course (Packages, References, Objects, and Modules) this week. Day 2 is sponsored by the letter R, so after we talk about references, we throw in some stuff about the Schwartzian Transform, which uses a reference to do its magic.
In one of the exercise,to prove to our students that the transform actually boosts performance, we ask them to sort a bunch of filenames in order of their modification date. Looking up the modification time is an expensive operation, especially when you have to do in N*log(N) times.
The answer we gave in the materials is not the best answer, though. It is short, so it fits on one slide, but it makes things seem worse than they really are. The Schwartzian Transform performs much better than our benchmark says it does.
Python
Lee Yingtong Li ☛ Python re-implementation of Cryptomator encryption scheme
Cryptomator is an open-source file-based encryption system. Encrypted data is stored as files which can be easily uploaded to arbitrary cloud storage services, and there is a one-to-one relationship between plaintext and encrypted files. In order to increase privacy, filenames are encrypted and there is a degree of obfuscation of the directory tree.
The Cryptomator encryption scheme is publicly described here. However, to date there has not been any public third-party re-implementation of the encryption scheme.1
