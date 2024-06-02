Forget about code ownership. You may think yourself an artist, but even the old Masters produced a lot of crap. Everybody's code is crap, which means my code is crap and your code is crap. Learn to love that. When you have a problem, your first thought should be ``Something is wrong with my crappy code''. That means you do not get to blame perl. It is not personal.

Forget about how you do things. If the way you did things worked, you would not be reading this. That is not a bad thing. It is just time to evolve. We have all been there.