posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2024



Quoting: I'm sick of AI | Android Central —

Once upon a time, there was this thing called AI. It started as a bit of code that could amalgamate information from one source so it could be manipulated to do useful things. As it grew, people writing that sort of code realized that there was potential to do even more useful things with it so dedicated computers were designed and built to be programmed to crunch the code even faster.

Then, someone — call him Jeff — decided that everything needed more AI. Jeff might have been drunk or high that day. Jeff pitched his idea to the "right" person, and AI transformed from something useful into something stupid. And you can't get away from it.

I know I'm biased. After all, I have to look at tech all day, every day to make my living because my lifelong dream of being a professional slacker isn't going to pay my bills. I also know that I'm not alone and a lot of people are getting sick and tired of AI this and AI that every time they look at a screen.

I'm also not some Luddite or an old man yelling at the clouds. At least not this time. There are some valid concerns about AI and how it's taken over every facet of our tech lives. Dammit, Jeff, this is all your fault.