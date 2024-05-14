today's leftovers
Neowin ☛ As Abusive Monopolist Microsoft default-encrypts backdoored Windows 11, GNU/Linux is set to get a huge performance boost [Ed: This Windows encryption is totally back doored [1, 2]]
Linux is about to get a huge performance boost in AES-XTS or AES encryption performance thanks to new improvements. This could tip people over to make the switch from backdoored Windows 11 24H2 over to Linux.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
KDE Goals April 2024 sprint
A few weeks ago I attended the KDE Goals April 2024 sprint
I was there as part of the Automation & Systematization sprint given my involvement in the release process, the "not very automatized" weekly emails about the status of CI about KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks, etc. [...]
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
Hi folks, welcome to the weekly roundup from the
wranglerOperations Architect Read on for some information on upcoming events, F41 dates and some reading recommendations from around the project!
CrossOver
Newest CodeWeavers CrossOver Mac and GNU/Linux coupon code
This promo code is valid until December 31st 2024 so feel free to share it with family and friends so they can also save 20% off CrossOver for Linux, Mac, ChromeOS.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 839
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 839 for the week of May 5 – 11, 2024.
