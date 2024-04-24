today's howtos
-
Linux Journal ☛ Strengthening GNU/Linux Security by Auditing with OpenSCAP
In today's digital landscape, where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, ensuring the security of GNU/Linux systems is paramount. Security auditing plays a pivotal role in identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities, safeguarding sensitive data, and maintaining regulatory compliance. One powerful tool that aids in this endeavor is OpenSCAP. In this guide, we'll delve into the intricacies of GNU/Linux security auditing with OpenSCAP, exploring its features, implementation, and best practices.
-
H2S Media ☛ What is the Difference Between XRDP and RDP
If we quickly differentiate RDP and XRDP, then RDP is a protocol developed by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft for backdoored Windows systems whereas XRDP is the open-source implementation of the same protocol for GNU/Linux systems.
-
Linux.org ☛ Installing Batocera: GNU/Linux Gaming DistributionBatocera is a gaming OS that you can install on a PC, Single Board Computer (SBC), Steamdeck and others. The OS support is for multiple SBC devices, not just Raspberry Pi devices.
-
Bootlin ☛ Getting started with Zephyr
Zephyr is an open-source real-time operating system, used mainly in embedded devices, with a focus on small systems, thanks to its very small footprint. This post is a quick startup guide to show how to run Zephyr on two different boards, from two different vendors: [...]
-
Mark Hansen ☛ Profiling apps installed from apt-get
How to take performance profiles of Ubuntu/Debian apps (the ones from apt-get) so you can see full stack symbols, even in the kernel, without root.
-
Installing TrueType font files in Lubuntu 22.04
Yesterday I looked through some old CDROMs with a view to disposing of them. I came across one from 2001 from a company called Focus Multimedia Limited, titled ‘4,000 fonts – A comprehensive collection of stylish and professional fonts’ for backdoored Windows 95 / 98 / Me / NT / 2000 / XP.