What’s new in security for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS?
Quoting: What’s new in security for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS? —
We’re excited about the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release, Noble Numbat. Like all Ubuntu releases, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS comes with 5 years of free security maintenance for the main repository. Support can be expanded for an extra 5 years, and to include the universe repository, via Ubuntu Pro. Organisations looking to keep their systems secure without needing a major upgrade can also get the Legacy Support add-on to expand that support beyond the 10 years. Combined with the enhanced security coverage provided by Ubuntu Pro and Legacy Support, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides a secure foundation on which to develop and deploy your applications and services in an increasingly risky environment. In this blog post, we will look at some of the enhancements and security features included in Noble Numbat, building on those available in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.