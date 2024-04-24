today's howtos
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 24.04
MongoDB is a non-relational database that stores data as documents. The database is open-source, and by adding its repository to your source list, you will manage to install it on your Ubuntu 24.04. This post walks you through every required step.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39
Need the newest Fedora Linux? Here’s our step-by-step guide to smoothly transitioning from Fedora 39 to Fedora 40.
The New Stack ☛ Golang: How to Use Library Packages
Most programming languages come with built-in libraries. With these libraries, you can use pre-built code that serves a specific purpose.
H2S Media ☛ How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on Debian 12 Bookworm Linux
Users running Debian 12 GNU/Linux desktops or laptops with Nvidia graphics cards will need the Nvidia drivers to use the power of graphic cards for performing gaming, 3D rendering, video editing, and other graphic intense tasks.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install JDownloader 2 in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install JDownloader 2 in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 20.04. JDownloader is a free open-source (partly closed-source) download manager for Linux, Windows, and MacOS.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Change Boot Animation Screen Theme on Ubuntu 24.04
Boring with the default startup animation in Ubuntu? Here’s step by step guide shows you how to install and change the theme in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 20.04. The startup (and shutdown, reboot) animation screen is handled by Plymouth. Plymouth supports themes, and the default is bgrt in Ubuntu.
Why I love named Parameters in Apache Groovy
How I use named parameters for cleaner, more readable code.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Wiki.js with Apache2 Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04
Wiki.js is free and open-source wiki software based on Node.js, Git, and Markdown. In this guide, you will install and configure Wiki.js on an Ubuntu 22.04 server, using PostgreSQL as the default database and Apache2 as a reverse proxy.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Sails.js Framework on Ubuntu 22.04
Sails is a real-time MVC framework for building production-ready enterprise Node.js applications. This post will show you how to install Sails.js with Apache as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Memcached on Ubuntu 22.04
Memcached is a free and open-source memory object caching system that speeds up dynamic web applications by caching data in memory. This tutorial will show you how to install Memcached on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Laravel PHP Framework with Nginx on Ubuntu 22.04
Laravel is an open-source PHP web framework based on Symfony. It follows the model–view–controller architectural pattern. This tutorial will show you how to install Laravel PHP Framework with an Nginx web server on Ubuntu 22.04.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Tomcat on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Tomcat on Debian 12. Apache Tomcat is a popular open-source software implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and Java WebSocket technologies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PIP on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PIP on openSUSE. Before diving into the installation process, let’s take a moment to understand what PIP is and why it’s crucial for Python development. PIP, which stands for “PIP Installs Packages,” is the go-to package management system for Python.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on CentOS Stream 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on CentOS Stream 9. ClamAV, a powerful open-source antivirus software, is an excellent solution for securing your CentOS Stream 9 servers and workstations.
