Linux Distributions

Archcraft is a minimal Linux distribution, based on Arch Linux. This distro is aimed at users who care more about minimalism and aesthetics.

Archcraft is also very lightweight. It can run with under 500MB of memory as it only uses window managers and some lightweight applications. There are two window managers installed by default, Openbox and Bspwm.

With the latest applications and built-in support for the Arch User Repository (AUR), and being lightweight, Archcraft bills itself as giving users the power to do what they want with their computer.