Latest From Mozilla Blog
-
Mozilla ☛ Unboxing AI with the next generation
Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are just about everywhere, all the time — and that’s even more the case for the younger generation. We rely on apps, algorithms and chatbots to stay informed and connected. We work, study and entertain ourselves online. We check the news, learn about elections and stay informed during crises through screens. We monitor our health using smart devices and make choices based on the results and recommendations displayed back to us. Very few aspects of our lives evades digitization, and even those that remain analog require intention and mindfulness to keep it that way.
-
Mozilla ☛ Finn Myrstad reflects on holding tech companies accountable and ensuring that human rights are respected
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates, builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
-
Mozilla ☛ Firefox UX: On Purpose: Collectively Defining Our Team’s Mission Statement
How the Firefox User Research team crafted our mission statement