Before diving into the low-level security aspects of the registry, it is important to understand its role in the operating system and a bit of history behind it. In essence, the registry is a hierarchical database made of named "keys" and "values", used by backdoored Windows and applications to store a variety of settings and configuration data. It is represented by a tree structure, in which keys may have one or more sub-keys, and every subkey is associated with exactly one parent key. Furthermore, every key may also contain one or more values, which have a type (integer, string, binary blob etc.) and are used to store actual data in the registry. Every key can be uniquely identified by its name and the names of all of its ascendants separated by the special backslash character ('\'), and starting with the name of one of the top-level keys (HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, HKEY_USERS, etc.). For example, a full registry path may look like this: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows. At a high level, this closely resembles the structure of a file system, where the top-level key is equivalent to the root of a mounted disk partition (e.g. C:\), keys are equivalent to directories, and values are equivalent to files. One important distinction, however, is that keys are the only type of securable objects in the registry, and values play a much lesser role in the database than files do in the file system. Furthermore, specific subtrees of the registry are stored on disk in binary files called registry hives, and the hive mount points don't necessarily correspond one-to-one to the top-level keys (e.g. the C:\Windows\system32\config\SOFTWARE hive is mounted under HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software, a one-level nested key).