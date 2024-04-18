Games: Stardust Demon, Roboden, Adventure of Rikka - The Cursed Kingdom, and More
-
Stardust Demon looks fantastic for retro metroidvania adventure fans
Planned to release sometime this year, Stardust Demon is a retro-style metroidvania adventure game inspired by Cave Story, Zelda, and many more. Featuring cute chibi characters wrapped in some dark and spooky undertones.
-
Asymmetrical indirect control RTS game Roboden now Steam Deck Verified
How about a free game to add to your library? Roboden is an asymmetrical indirect control real-time strategy game about robot colonies and it's now Steam Deck Verified. It also has Native Linux support.
-
Adventure of Rikka - The Cursed Kingdom is one for classic Zelda lovers
Do you like classic action-adventure puzzle games like the older Zelda titles? Be sure to check out Adventure of Rikka - The Cursed Kingdom.
-
Athenian Rhapsody is one of the wackiest games I've seen for a while
Releasing May 14th, Athenian Rhapsody certainly caught my attention in the GamingOnLinux inbox with a tagline of "Make friends and catch IBS". I obviously had to open that email and see what the heck this was all about.
-
Superhero strategy game Capes confirmed for release on May 29th
Capes is an XCOM-like superhero strategy game coming from Spitfire Interactive, comprised of key creatives behind the Hand of Fate franchise. It has a new trailer and a release date now!
-
Take back 1944 occupied Poland in '63 Days', will be optimised for Steam Deck
63 Days is a new action strategy game coming from developer Destructive Creations who previously made War Mongrels and Ancestors Legacy. 63 Days is about brotherhood and the fight to regain independence against overwhelming odds in the 1944 occupied Warsaw, Poland.
-
Adventure Mode Beta out now for Dwarf Fortress
Dwarf Fortress on Steam from Bay 12 Games and Kitfox Games has a fresh Beta now available containing the new Adventure Mode. This turns the expansive building sim into a big turn-based RPG, where you can create a character and freely roam the rich simulated world you've made a home in during the Fortress Mode or start afresh in a newly generated world.
-
Ghost of Tsushima PC specs revealed - should work on Steam Deck
Sony has released the specifications needed for the upcoming PC release of Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT, and it seems like it scales quite well so it should run on the Steam Deck (and Desktop Linux will no doubt be fine).
-
Buckshot Roulette hit a million sales, multiplayer mode in development
It just goes to show, that as challenging as it is for indie devs right now, there's still a whole lot of success stories. Buckshot Roulette is the latest to hit over a million sales.
-
World of Goo 2 delayed until August 2nd
The goo has gotten a bit stuck, and so the May release date previously announced for World of Goo 2 has been pushed back to August 2nd.