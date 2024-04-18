today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Limiting the maximum size of Amanda debug logs with a Linux tmpfs mount
Recently we had a little incident with our Amanda backup system, where the Amanda daemon on both the backup server and one particular backup client got into a state where they kept running and, more importantly, kept writing out plaintive debugging log messages. We discovered this when first the Amanda server and then an important Amanda client entirely filled up their root filesystems with what was, by that time, a several hundred gigabyte debug log file, which they each wrote into their /var/log/amanda directory tree. Afterward, we wanted to limit the size of Amanda debugging logs so that they couldn't fill up the root filesystem any more, especially on Amanda clients (which our normal servers, especially our fileservers).
-
TecMint ☛ apt-fast: Speeds Up Your APT Package Downloads in Ubuntu
-
Windows Hello on Linux! [Ed: Back to the Boycott Novell days?]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Firefox is a fast, secure, and privacy-focused web browser trusted by millions worldwide. It offers an extensive collection of add-ons, customization options, and advanced features that enhance the browsing experience.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Avidemux on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Avidemux on Fedora 39. Avidemux is a cross-platform video editing software that supports a wide range of video formats and codecs, including Hey Hi (AI) MP4, MOV, and MKV. It provides a user-friendly interface for performing basic video editing tasks, such as cutting, filtering, and encoding.
-
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Use Systemctl to List All Services in Linux
Learn how to use systemctl to list all services on your GNU/Linux system, including active, inactive, and failed services. This quick guide offers practical command line tips to help you manage and troubleshoot your system efficiently.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu 24.04
You can install the proprietary trap AWS CLI on Ubuntu 24.04, and there are two approaches you can use depending on your preference. You can install it as a snap package or a Python module inside a Python virtual environment. Let's discuss each option.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Plex on Ubuntu 24.04
Plex is a cross-platform tool that revamps the streaming experience of its users and if using Ubuntu 24.04, you can quickly install Plex in a few steps.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to use Remote Desktop from Kali to access Windows 10 or 11
Connect the backdoored Windows 11 or 10 remote desktop from Kali to access it like we have physical access to the remote machine. In this tutorial, we will use Remmina to easily use the Remote Desktop Protocol on Kali Linux.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install & Update Brave Browser in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to install Brave web browser in Ubuntu in 3 different ways: Snap, Deb, and Flatpak packages. Brave is a free open-source web browser based on Chromium. It is a privacy-focused browser, which automatically blocks most ads and website trackers in the default settings.
-
Games
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Setting a Custom Boot Animation on your Steam Deck
A custom boot animation is a simple yet great way of adding your own flair to your Steam Deck. It is also one of the more apparent changes you can make with your Deck, as you will be greeted by the animation every time you wake your device up.
You can set a custom boot animation on your Steam Deck in three ways.
-