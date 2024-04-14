today's howtos
H2S Media ☛ Steps to install MongoDB server on Fedora GNU/Linux – Any version
This guide will help you install the latest or older versions of the MongoDB database server on Fedora 39/38/37/36 or any other version you are using. MongoDB is a popular NoSQL database server that is available in community and enterprise editions.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Configure FirstUseAuthenticator on JupyterHub
In a lab environment, lots of new users will be using JupyterHub. The default Authenticator of JupyterHub allows only the GNU/Linux system users to log in to JupyterHub. So, if you want to create a new JupyterHub user, you will have to create a new GNU/Linux user.
Linux Hint ☛ Install MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04
MySQL is a reliable and widely used DBMS that utilizes SQL and a relational model to manage data. MySQL is installed as part of LAMP in Linux, but you can install it separately.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fathom Analytics on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fathom Analytics on Debian 12. In today’s digital landscape, website analytics play a crucial role in understanding user behavior and optimizing online experiences. However, many popular analytics solutions come with privacy concerns and complex implementations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blender on Fedora 39. Blender is a powerful, open-source 3D modeling and animation software that has gained popularity among artists, designers, and enthusiasts worldwide. With its extensive set of tools and features, Blender enables users to create stunning visual effects, 3D models, and animations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenNMS is a powerful, open-source network monitoring and management platform that offers a comprehensive set of features for monitoring the health and performance of your network infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on openSUSE. Anaconda is a powerful and user-friendly distribution of Python and R programming languages, specifically designed for data science, machine learning, and scientific computing.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome Fedora 39 Linux
Browsing the Internet is quite easy and safe, thanks to various web browsers, and Surveillance Giant Google Chrome is one of them. It is a widely used browser not only on Desktop but even on Smartphones as well.
How to install a WiFi driver on Ubuntu
Here is your guide to download and install a WiFi driver for your Ubuntu PC or laptop.
My HP 14 laptop started giving WiFi issues, so I recently bought a USB WiFi adapter — TP-Link Archer T2U Nano USB WiFi adapter. TP-Link has provided an easy step-by-step guide to download and install a driver for each of its model here. But this works only for Windows and Mac OS.
Paul Tagliamonte: Domo Arigato, Mr. debugfs
Years ago, at what I think I remember was DebConf 15, I hacked for a while on debhelper to write build-ids to debian binary control files, so that the
build-id(more specifically, the ELF note
.note.gnu.build-id) wound up in the Debian apt archive metadata. I’ve always thought this was super cool, and seeing as how Michael Stapelberg blogged some great pointers around the ecosystem, including the fancy new
debuginfodservice, and the find-dbgsym-packages helper, which uses these same headers, I don’t think I’m the only one.
At work I’ve been using a lot of rust, specifically, async rust using tokio. To try and work on my style, and to dig deeper into the how and why of the decisions made in these frameworks, I’ve decided to hack up a project that I’ve wanted to do ever since 2015 – write a debug filesystem. Let’s get to it.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-08 [Older] How to install Inkscape on a Chromebook easily
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-08 [Older] How to install Steam Link on Zorin OS 17
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ New Features & Changes in Ubuntu 24.04 since Ubuntu 22.04
For users who want to go directly from Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04, here’s an overview of the changes between the two Ubuntu LTS releases. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS has 5 years support until 2029, and then 7 years extended security updates (through Ubuntu Pro) until 2036.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-07 [Older] How to install Energy Web X on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-07 [Older] How to install Flightgear on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-05 [Older] How to install Runelite on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-04 [Older] How to install MuseScore 4.2 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-04 [Older] How to install Viber on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-03 [Older] How to install Friday Night Funkin' - Psych Engine 0.7.3 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-03 [Older] How to install OBS Studio on Zorin OS 17